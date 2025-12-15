SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

SEPC Ltd. shares jumped over 13% on Monday, December 15. This stock development came after the company announced that it has entered into a ₹3,300 Crore mining consortium project.

At around 1.19 PM, SEPC was trading 9.54% higher at ₹9.99, against the previous closing price of ₹9.12 on NSE. The counter jumped to an intraday high of ₹10.38.

SEPC announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jai Ambey Roadlines Pvt Ltd. and Avinash Transport, who have formed a consortium — JARPL-AT to execute the mining project awarded by the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL).

The company further informed that the project is related to the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project in Madhya Pradesh. The aggregate value of the project is ₹3,300 Crore. This is higher than the overall capitalization of the market. Currently, the company has an overall market capitalization of about ₹2,000 Crore.

The contract underlines excavation, loading, transportation, unloading of soil and coal and surface mining activities. The company said that it expects to complete the project within 3,625 days or 10 years from contract execution.

Last week, the company also announced securing a letter of award through its joint venture with Furlong. The LoA was for an aviation infrastructure project at Bihta Airport in Patna for a value of ₹86 Crore.

