iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

15 Dec 2025 , 01:28 PM

SEPC Ltd. shares jumped over 13% on Monday, December 15. This stock development came after the company announced that it has entered into a ₹3,300 Crore mining consortium project.

At around 1.19 PM, SEPC was trading 9.54% higher at ₹9.99, against the previous closing price of ₹9.12 on NSE. The counter jumped to an intraday high of ₹10.38.

SEPC announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jai Ambey Roadlines Pvt Ltd. and Avinash Transport, who have formed a consortium — JARPL-AT to execute the mining project awarded by the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL).

The company further informed that the project is related to the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project in Madhya Pradesh. The aggregate value of the project is ₹3,300 Crore. This is higher than the overall capitalization of the market. Currently, the company has an overall market capitalization of about ₹2,000 Crore.

The contract underlines excavation, loading, transportation, unloading of soil and coal and surface mining activities. The company said that it expects to complete the project within 3,625 days or 10 years from contract execution.

Last week, the company also announced securing a letter of award through its joint venture with Furlong. The LoA was for an aviation infrastructure project at Bihta Airport in Patna for a value of ₹86 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • SEPC Ltd.
  • SEPC Ltd. MoU
  • SEPC Ltd. News
  • SEPC Ltd. Order
  • SEPC Ltd. Share Price
  • SEPC Ltd. Shares
  • SEPC Ltd. Stock
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|02:59 PM
Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:35 PM
SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.