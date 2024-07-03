Summary

SEPC Limited (Formerly Shriram EPC Limited) which is a part of the Shriram EPC Group has diverse interests across Project Engineering & Construction. The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions for ferrous & non ferrous, cement, aluminum, copper and thermal power plants, water treatment & transmission, renewable energy, cooling towers & material handling. The Company along with the Joint operators enters into contracts with the customers for execution of the projects.Shriram EPC was incorporated in June 12 of the year 2000, headquartered in Chennai (formerly known as Madras), Tamil Nadu, with other offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Beijing, and WTG & Cooling tower factories in Puducherry, Chennai and Umbergaon (Gujarat). It offers the services include detailed design & engineering, material procurement & overall project and construction management services and also one of Indias leading 250KW wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturers. The companys businesses are categorized into two segments engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects and development, sale and maintenance of WTGs. EPC projects of the company experienced and footprint of the same reached across 16 states in India, In WTG section the company also completed wind energy projects throughout India, particularly in so

Read More