SEPC Ltd Share Price

20.39
(-7.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22
  • Day's High22.02
  • 52 Wk High33.45
  • Prev. Close22.02
  • Day's Low20.34
  • 52 Wk Low 14.94
  • Turnover (lac)2,079.8
  • P/E157.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.07
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,188.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SEPC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

22

Prev. Close

22.02

Turnover(Lac.)

2,079.8

Day's High

22.02

Day's Low

20.34

52 Week's High

33.45

52 Week's Low

14.94

Book Value

9.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,188.3

P/E

157.21

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

SEPC Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

SEPC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SEPC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.38%

Foreign: 22.38%

Indian: 11.55%

Non-Promoter- 19.75%

Institutions: 19.75%

Non-Institutions: 46.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SEPC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,409.81

1,321.53

971.53

971.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-202.42

-237.49

-225.48

22.98

Net Worth

1,207.39

1,084.04

746.05

994.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

531.93

681.05

740.65

615.04

yoy growth (%)

-21.89

-8.04

20.42

18.34

Raw materials

-0.76

-35.24

0.83

-0.48

As % of sales

0.14

5.17

0.11

0.07

Employee costs

-35.76

-50.04

-52.29

-45.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-171.39

-14.91

33.21

24.25

Depreciation

-5.44

-5.55

-5.59

-5.84

Tax paid

0

0

0

-13.49

Working capital

-112.95

-10.07

190.31

-32.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.89

-8.04

20.42

18.34

Op profit growth

-295.59

-31.22

112.14

-535.64

EBIT growth

-177.29

-34.8

0.7

69.74

Net profit growth

125.81

-382.98

165.95

-107.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

560.98

378.85

329.46

582.79

1,207.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

560.98

378.85

329.46

582.79

1,207.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.23

158.18

11.13

23.36

50.92

SEPC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SEPC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla

Managing Director & CEO

N K Suryanarayanan

Independent Director

R Ravichandran

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Gopalaswamy

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Bansal

Independent Director

Gayathri Sundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

T SRIRAMAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SEPC Ltd

Summary

SEPC Limited (Formerly Shriram EPC Limited) which is a part of the Shriram EPC Group has diverse interests across Project Engineering & Construction. The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions for ferrous & non ferrous, cement, aluminum, copper and thermal power plants, water treatment & transmission, renewable energy, cooling towers & material handling. The Company along with the Joint operators enters into contracts with the customers for execution of the projects.Shriram EPC was incorporated in June 12 of the year 2000, headquartered in Chennai (formerly known as Madras), Tamil Nadu, with other offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Beijing, and WTG & Cooling tower factories in Puducherry, Chennai and Umbergaon (Gujarat). It offers the services include detailed design & engineering, material procurement & overall project and construction management services and also one of Indias leading 250KW wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturers. The companys businesses are categorized into two segments engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects and development, sale and maintenance of WTGs. EPC projects of the company experienced and footprint of the same reached across 16 states in India, In WTG section the company also completed wind energy projects throughout India, particularly in so
Company FAQs

What is the SEPC Ltd share price today?

The SEPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of SEPC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SEPC Ltd is ₹3188.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SEPC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SEPC Ltd is 157.21 and 2.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SEPC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SEPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SEPC Ltd is ₹14.94 and ₹33.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SEPC Ltd?

SEPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.06%, 3 Years at 26.11%, 1 Year at 3.57%, 6 Month at 12.58%, 3 Month at -22.41% and 1 Month at -11.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SEPC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SEPC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.94 %
Institutions - 19.76 %
Public - 46.30 %

