SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹22
Prev. Close₹22.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,079.8
Day's High₹22.02
Day's Low₹20.34
52 Week's High₹33.45
52 Week's Low₹14.94
Book Value₹9.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,188.3
P/E157.21
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,409.81
1,321.53
971.53
971.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-202.42
-237.49
-225.48
22.98
Net Worth
1,207.39
1,084.04
746.05
994.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
531.93
681.05
740.65
615.04
yoy growth (%)
-21.89
-8.04
20.42
18.34
Raw materials
-0.76
-35.24
0.83
-0.48
As % of sales
0.14
5.17
0.11
0.07
Employee costs
-35.76
-50.04
-52.29
-45.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-171.39
-14.91
33.21
24.25
Depreciation
-5.44
-5.55
-5.59
-5.84
Tax paid
0
0
0
-13.49
Working capital
-112.95
-10.07
190.31
-32.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.89
-8.04
20.42
18.34
Op profit growth
-295.59
-31.22
112.14
-535.64
EBIT growth
-177.29
-34.8
0.7
69.74
Net profit growth
125.81
-382.98
165.95
-107.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
560.98
378.85
329.46
582.79
1,207.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
560.98
378.85
329.46
582.79
1,207.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.23
158.18
11.13
23.36
50.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla
Managing Director & CEO
N K Suryanarayanan
Independent Director
R Ravichandran
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Gopalaswamy
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Bansal
Independent Director
Gayathri Sundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
T SRIRAMAN
Reports by SEPC Ltd
Summary
SEPC Limited (Formerly Shriram EPC Limited) which is a part of the Shriram EPC Group has diverse interests across Project Engineering & Construction. The company provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multi disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions for ferrous & non ferrous, cement, aluminum, copper and thermal power plants, water treatment & transmission, renewable energy, cooling towers & material handling. The Company along with the Joint operators enters into contracts with the customers for execution of the projects.Shriram EPC was incorporated in June 12 of the year 2000, headquartered in Chennai (formerly known as Madras), Tamil Nadu, with other offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Beijing, and WTG & Cooling tower factories in Puducherry, Chennai and Umbergaon (Gujarat). It offers the services include detailed design & engineering, material procurement & overall project and construction management services and also one of Indias leading 250KW wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturers. The companys businesses are categorized into two segments engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects and development, sale and maintenance of WTGs. EPC projects of the company experienced and footprint of the same reached across 16 states in India, In WTG section the company also completed wind energy projects throughout India, particularly in so
The SEPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SEPC Ltd is ₹3188.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SEPC Ltd is 157.21 and 2.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SEPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SEPC Ltd is ₹14.94 and ₹33.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SEPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.06%, 3 Years at 26.11%, 1 Year at 3.57%, 6 Month at 12.58%, 3 Month at -22.41% and 1 Month at -11.07%.
