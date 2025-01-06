iifl-logo-icon 1
SEPC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.28
(-7.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SEPC Ltd

SEPC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-171.39

-14.91

33.21

24.25

Depreciation

-5.44

-5.55

-5.59

-5.84

Tax paid

0

0

0

-13.49

Working capital

-112.95

-10.07

190.31

-32.64

Other operating items

Operating

-289.79

-30.55

217.93

-27.72

Capital expenditure

-1.84

0.5

2.63

0.59

Free cash flow

-291.63

-30.05

220.56

-27.13

Equity raised

411.53

573.2

515.72

473.25

Investing

0.02

-0.1

-0.19

-0.02

Financing

152.35

27

-112.91

-41.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

272.27

570.05

623.18

404.86

