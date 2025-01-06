SEPC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-171.39
-14.91
33.21
24.25
Depreciation
-5.44
-5.55
-5.59
-5.84
Tax paid
0
0
0
-13.49
Working capital
-112.95
-10.07
190.31
-32.64
Other operating items
Operating
-289.79
-30.55
217.93
-27.72
Capital expenditure
-1.84
0.5
2.63
0.59
Free cash flow
-291.63
-30.05
220.56
-27.13
Equity raised
411.53
573.2
515.72
473.25
Investing
0.02
-0.1
-0.19
-0.02
Financing
152.35
27
-112.91
-41.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
272.27
570.05
623.18
404.86
