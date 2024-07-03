SEPC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
413.16
236.62
237.07
405.27
1,023.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
413.16
236.62
237.07
405.27
1,023.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.29
150.28
7.87
20.04
47.45
Total Income
445.45
386.9
244.94
425.3
1,071.4
Total Expenditure
393.74
315.84
283.55
460.17
978.3
PBIDT
51.7
71.06
-38.61
-34.87
93.1
Interest
31.6
51.06
85.72
81.23
74.62
PBDT
20.1
20
-124.33
-116.1
18.48
Depreciation
3.98
4.76
4.02
4.18
4.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.43
0.41
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
16.12
15.24
-128.35
-120.71
13.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.12
15.24
-128.35
-120.71
13.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
138.15
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.12
-122.91
-128.35
-120.71
13.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
0.13
-1.31
-1.24
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,409.81
1,321.53
971.53
971.53
971.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.51
30.03
-16.28
-8.6
9.09
PBDTM(%)
4.86
8.45
-52.44
-28.64
1.8
PATM(%)
3.9
6.44
-54.14
-29.78
1.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.