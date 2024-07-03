iifl-logo-icon 1
SEPC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

20.45
(-2.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

413.16

236.62

237.07

405.27

1,023.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

413.16

236.62

237.07

405.27

1,023.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.29

150.28

7.87

20.04

47.45

Total Income

445.45

386.9

244.94

425.3

1,071.4

Total Expenditure

393.74

315.84

283.55

460.17

978.3

PBIDT

51.7

71.06

-38.61

-34.87

93.1

Interest

31.6

51.06

85.72

81.23

74.62

PBDT

20.1

20

-124.33

-116.1

18.48

Depreciation

3.98

4.76

4.02

4.18

4.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.43

0.41

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

16.12

15.24

-128.35

-120.71

13.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.12

15.24

-128.35

-120.71

13.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

138.15

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.12

-122.91

-128.35

-120.71

13.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.12

0.13

-1.31

-1.24

0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,409.81

1,321.53

971.53

971.53

971.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.51

30.03

-16.28

-8.6

9.09

PBDTM(%)

4.86

8.45

-52.44

-28.64

1.8

PATM(%)

3.9

6.44

-54.14

-29.78

1.34

