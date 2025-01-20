Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.75
45.73
11.37
35.9
Op profit growth
-277.19
181.23
122.72
-75.12
EBIT growth
-167.42
-22.49
29.7
-34.12
Net profit growth
132.28
3,587.98
-98.47
-32.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.37
3.64
1.88
0.94
EBIT margin
-10.32
7.38
13.89
11.92
Net profit margin
-30.79
-6.39
-0.25
-18.46
RoCE
-3.23
4.56
5.72
4.02
RoNW
-4.1
-1.6
-0.04
-4.3
RoA
-2.41
-0.98
-0.02
-1.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.85
-0.8
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.9
-0.85
-0.08
-1.53
Book value per share
10.33
12.18
12.65
12.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.04
-2.67
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.98
-2.5
-301.38
-17.25
P/B
0.36
0.17
1.94
2.17
EV/EBIDTA
-21.72
8.86
26.94
35.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.73
0
-118.35
-36.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
276.21
127.43
186.24
189.69
Inventory days
1.79
6.18
16.68
20.49
Creditor days
-189.29
-111
-111.2
-72.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.56
-0.88
-1.11
-0.29
Net debt / equity
0.79
0.52
0.6
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
-10.24
14.16
47.25
105.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.13
-2.91
-0.05
-0.68
Employee costs
-6.53
-4.74
-5.83
-5.54
Other costs
-106.71
-88.69
-92.21
-92.82
