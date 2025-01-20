iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SEPC Ltd Key Ratios

19.28
(2.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SEPC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.75

45.73

11.37

35.9

Op profit growth

-277.19

181.23

122.72

-75.12

EBIT growth

-167.42

-22.49

29.7

-34.12

Net profit growth

132.28

3,587.98

-98.47

-32.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.37

3.64

1.88

0.94

EBIT margin

-10.32

7.38

13.89

11.92

Net profit margin

-30.79

-6.39

-0.25

-18.46

RoCE

-3.23

4.56

5.72

4.02

RoNW

-4.1

-1.6

-0.04

-4.3

RoA

-2.41

-0.98

-0.02

-1.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.85

-0.8

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.9

-0.85

-0.08

-1.53

Book value per share

10.33

12.18

12.65

12.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.04

-2.67

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.98

-2.5

-301.38

-17.25

P/B

0.36

0.17

1.94

2.17

EV/EBIDTA

-21.72

8.86

26.94

35.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.73

0

-118.35

-36.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

276.21

127.43

186.24

189.69

Inventory days

1.79

6.18

16.68

20.49

Creditor days

-189.29

-111

-111.2

-72.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.56

-0.88

-1.11

-0.29

Net debt / equity

0.79

0.52

0.6

0.64

Net debt / op. profit

-10.24

14.16

47.25

105.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.13

-2.91

-0.05

-0.68

Employee costs

-6.53

-4.74

-5.83

-5.54

Other costs

-106.71

-88.69

-92.21

-92.82

SEPC : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SEPC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.