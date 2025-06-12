iifl-logo
SEPC secures ₹650 Crore solar project in Maharashtra

12 Jun 2025 , 10:35 AM

SEPC Limited announced on Wednesday that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Parmeshi Urja Limited. The order is worth ₹650 Crore. As per the company, the order is for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project.

The stated project shall be spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.

As per the company’s filing, the project will cover four Western Indian states and was received from Parmeshi Urja. It is a domestic renewable energy company located in Kolkata,West Bengal. SEPC received the LoA on the evening of June 10, announced the company in its filing with the bourses.

The company will finalize the execution timelines at its kick-off meetings to be held in each location separately.

SEPC also established that the project does not involve any related party transactions. It also added that its promoter or group companies do not hold any interest in the entity that has granted this LoA.

SEPC is engaged in delivering integrated engineering services across infrastructure sectors. This includes energy, water, and waste treatment.

During the quarter ended March 2025, the company posted a robust performance showcasing growth trajectory in both topline and bottom line. The business posted a net profit of ₹100 Crore. Its consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,178 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. The company posted a YTD net profit of ₹248 Crore, growing more than twice.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

