SEPC zooms ~10% on securing order worth ₹442 Crore

SEPC Limited witnessed a 10% gain in its share price in Thursday morning session. This development in share price came after the company announced that it secured an order worth ₹442 Crore from the Water Resources Department Delhi.

At around 11.55 AM, SEPC was trading 8.51% higher at ₹13.13, against the previous close of ₹12.10 on NSE. The counter jumped to an intraday high of ₹13.47.

The order received is for the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme. This falls under Kaimur district related to Pragati Yatra under Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania.

The company expects to complete the order within a period of 24 months.

The order received is about 20% of the company’s overall market value of ₹2,500 Crore.

The project will be spread across four districts.

Prior to this, the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹650 Crore. This order has been awarded by domestic renewable energy company Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project.

SEPC is engaged in providing integrated engineering services across infrastructure sectors including water, renewable energy, and waste treatment.

As per the data available, the stock has gained 14.30% in the past month but has declined 37.30% in the current year.

