Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
531.93
681.05
740.65
615.04
yoy growth (%)
-21.89
-8.04
20.42
18.34
Raw materials
-0.76
-35.24
0.83
-0.48
As % of sales
0.14
5.17
0.11
0.07
Employee costs
-35.76
-50.04
-52.29
-45.77
As % of sales
6.72
7.34
7.06
7.44
Other costs
-576.09
-554.51
-629.21
-540.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
108.3
81.41
84.95
87.88
Operating profit
-80.69
41.25
59.98
28.27
OPM
-15.17
6.05
8.09
4.59
Depreciation
-5.44
-5.55
-5.59
-5.84
Interest expense
-106.55
-98.79
-95.44
-103.5
Other income
21.3
48.17
74.27
105.33
Profit before tax
-171.39
-14.91
33.21
24.25
Taxes
0
0
0
-13.49
Tax rate
0
0
0
-55.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-171.39
-14.91
33.21
10.76
Exceptional items
-11.49
-66.06
-4.59
0
Net profit
-182.88
-80.98
28.61
10.76
yoy growth (%)
125.81
-382.98
165.95
-107.13
NPM
-34.38
-11.89
3.86
1.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.