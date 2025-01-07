iifl-logo-icon 1
SEPC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.89
(3.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

531.93

681.05

740.65

615.04

yoy growth (%)

-21.89

-8.04

20.42

18.34

Raw materials

-0.76

-35.24

0.83

-0.48

As % of sales

0.14

5.17

0.11

0.07

Employee costs

-35.76

-50.04

-52.29

-45.77

As % of sales

6.72

7.34

7.06

7.44

Other costs

-576.09

-554.51

-629.21

-540.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

108.3

81.41

84.95

87.88

Operating profit

-80.69

41.25

59.98

28.27

OPM

-15.17

6.05

8.09

4.59

Depreciation

-5.44

-5.55

-5.59

-5.84

Interest expense

-106.55

-98.79

-95.44

-103.5

Other income

21.3

48.17

74.27

105.33

Profit before tax

-171.39

-14.91

33.21

24.25

Taxes

0

0

0

-13.49

Tax rate

0

0

0

-55.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-171.39

-14.91

33.21

10.76

Exceptional items

-11.49

-66.06

-4.59

0

Net profit

-182.88

-80.98

28.61

10.76

yoy growth (%)

125.81

-382.98

165.95

-107.13

NPM

-34.38

-11.89

3.86

1.74

