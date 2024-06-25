6:55 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SEPC LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SEPC LIMITED (532945) RECORD DATE 25.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.3/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 55 (Fifty five) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 25/06/2024 DR-659/2024-2025 *Issue Price - Full amount payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.06.2024)