Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

SEPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the item of business as stated in the covering letter. Detailed Letter is enclosed. We hereby attach the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today. Detailed letter is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

SEPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 and Fund Raising. We herewith enclose the Outcome of the Board meeting held today. Detailed letter is enclosed. We herewith enclose the Outcome of the Board meeting held today. Detailed letter is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SEPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 has considered and approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Detailed Letter is enclosed. Outcome of the Board MEETING- Financial results. Detailed letter is enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

SEPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is further to our letters dated January 29 2024 and April 17 2024 in relation to the rights issue of the Company. In furtherance to the above we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board is scheduled to be held on Wednesday June 19 2024 to inter-alia finalize the issue price and other related terms of the proposed rights issue including but not limited to determination of issue size rights entitlement ratio record date etc. and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of Equity Shares. We request you take the same on record. We hereby inform the exchange of the outcome of the Rights Issue Committee meeting wherein the committee has approved issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each on right basis at an issue price of Rs 13 per share (Inclusive of a premium of Rs 3 per share) to all existing shareholders holding shares on the record date i.e. Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in the ratio of 6 Rights Shares for every 55 Equity shares. Further the Rights Issue opens on Friday, July 05, 2024 and closes on Friday, July 19, 2024. Detailed Letter is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

SEPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31 2024. The Board at its meeting held today has considered and approved the Annual audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Detailed Letter is enclosed. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Detailed Letter is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

SEPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. In furtherance to our intimation dated February 05, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2024 has considered and approved the Un Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024