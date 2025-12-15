Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Ashoka Buildcon said on December 14 that its joint venture, Ashoka Aakshaya JV, has received a Letter of Acceptance cum Work Order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a flyover project in Mumbai.

In the joint venture, Ashoka Buildcon holds a 51 percent stake and acts as the lead partner, while Aakshya Infra Projects Private Limited owns the remaining 49 percent. The bid for the project was submitted jointly to the civic body.

According to the regulatory filing, the project involves constructing a flyover linking J J Bridge with Sitaram Selam Bridge, also known as Y Bridge. The structure will come up at the junction of J J Road and Saboo Siddik Polytechnic Road in Mumbai’s E Ward.

The accepted bid value for the project is ₹1,041.44 crore, which includes goods and services tax. The contract has been awarded on an engineering, procurement and construction basis.

Ashoka Buildcon said the flyover is to be completed within 24 months. The timeline excludes the monsoon period, in line with standard infrastructure project norms. The company also informed that the trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed. This will continue until 48 hours after the disclosure, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

