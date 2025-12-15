iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

15 Dec 2025 , 01:35 PM

Ashoka Buildcon said on December 14 that its joint venture, Ashoka Aakshaya JV, has received a Letter of Acceptance cum Work Order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a flyover project in Mumbai.

In the joint venture, Ashoka Buildcon holds a 51 percent stake and acts as the lead partner, while Aakshya Infra Projects Private Limited owns the remaining 49 percent. The bid for the project was submitted jointly to the civic body.

According to the regulatory filing, the project involves constructing a flyover linking J J Bridge with Sitaram Selam Bridge, also known as Y Bridge. The structure will come up at the junction of J J Road and Saboo Siddik Polytechnic Road in Mumbai’s E Ward.

The accepted bid value for the project is ₹1,041.44 crore, which includes goods and services tax. The contract has been awarded on an engineering, procurement and construction basis.

Ashoka Buildcon said the flyover is to be completed within 24 months. The timeline excludes the monsoon period, in line with standard infrastructure project norms. The company also informed that the trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed. This will continue until 48 hours after the disclosure, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Ashoka Buildcon
  • BMC Flyover Project
  • Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Indian stock market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|02:59 PM
Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:35 PM
SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Dec 2025|01:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.