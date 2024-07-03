iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Share Price

277.95
(-8.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open305
  • Day's High306.4
  • 52 Wk High319
  • Prev. Close305.4
  • Day's Low275.8
  • 52 Wk Low 140.3
  • Turnover (lac)11,812.13
  • P/E31.41
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value138.55
  • EPS9.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,802.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

305

Prev. Close

305.4

Turnover(Lac.)

11,812.13

Day's High

306.4

Day's Low

275.8

52 Week's High

319

52 Week's Low

140.3

Book Value

138.55

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,802.7

P/E

31.41

EPS

9.72

Divi. Yield

0

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashoka Buildcon wins project worth ₹192 Crore; stock gains ~2%

28 Nov 2024|03:10 PM

The abandoned project called for the construction of a 41-kilometer length under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Ashoka Buildcon Announces New Orders Amid Cancellation of Road Project Bid

28 Nov 2024|01:03 AM

Despite the loss, however, Ashoka Buildcon bagged a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Bowaichandi-Guskara-Katwa road project in Package-3.

Ashoka Buildcon gets NHAI approval for ₹1,391 Crore project

26 Nov 2024|03:18 PM

The contract calls for the construction of a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road (km 89.814 to km 133).

Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

4 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

At around closing, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 2.31% higher at Rs 238.60, against the previous close of Rs 233.21 on NSE.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.47%

Non-Promoter- 25.74%

Institutions: 25.74%

Non-Institutions: 19.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

140.36

140.36

140.36

140.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,672.14

3,229.36

2,558.35

2,866.37

Net Worth

3,812.5

3,369.72

2,698.71

3,006.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3,817.52

3,937.43

3,820.64

2,446.28

yoy growth (%)

-3.04

3.05

56.18

21.91

Raw materials

-1,248.74

-1,144.57

-1,481.65

-817.83

As % of sales

32.71

29.06

38.78

33.43

Employee costs

-168.48

-182

-149.02

-106.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

547.22

533.98

463.91

289.44

Depreciation

-87.2

-111.12

-76.27

-53.22

Tax paid

-139.1

-146.84

-130.73

-52.44

Working capital

73.72

-30.04

360.37

-135.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.04

3.05

56.18

21.91

Op profit growth

-11.29

13.67

75.58

20.91

EBIT growth

0.8

11.69

64.09

28.1

Net profit growth

5.42

35.28

20.74

34.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,798.46

8,100.48

5,998.98

4,991.7

5,070.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,798.46

8,100.48

5,998.98

4,991.7

5,070.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

313.75

136.31

485.13

147.62

93.39

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ashok M Katariya

Managing Director

Satish D Parakh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharad D Abhyankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj A Kulkarni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Albert Tauro

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Londhe

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gyan Chand Daga

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashish Ashok Katariya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahendra Mehta

Independent Director

Shilpa Hiran

Additional Director

Mario Anthony Nazareth

Additional Director

Nikhilesh Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

Summary

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. was incorporated in May, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction Basis (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Basis and Sale of Ready Mix Concrete. The company has promoted Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for some of its projects, wherein Toll Collection Rights are received in exchange of the construction cost. For this, the SPVs significantly engage the services of the company for contract related activities due to inherent execution capabilities/expertise and experience of the company. The Company also has branches in certain locations outside India ( Gyana Benine and) to execute various EPC projects.The Company is organized in four divisions, namely, the BOT Division, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Division, the RMC and Bitumen Division and the Toll Collection Contract Division in Nashik, Maharashtra.In EPC Division, the company primarily engineers and designs, procures the raw material and equipment for and constructs roads and bridges for their BOT division and third parties. They also maintain and repair existing roads for our BOT division, constructs and modernizes power distribution networks, comprising distribution transformers and electricity substations, for third parties and constructs commercial, industrial and institutional buildings for third parties. They also own a large fleet of construction equipment.The RMC and Bitum
Company FAQs

What is the Ashoka Buildcon Ltd share price today?

The Ashoka Buildcon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹277.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is ₹7802.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is 31.41 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashoka Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is ₹140.3 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd?

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.40%, 3 Years at 43.80%, 1 Year at 114.02%, 6 Month at 29.62%, 3 Month at 25.71% and 1 Month at 17.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.48 %
Institutions - 25.74 %
Public - 19.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

