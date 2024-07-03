Summary

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. was incorporated in May, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction Basis (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Basis and Sale of Ready Mix Concrete. The company has promoted Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for some of its projects, wherein Toll Collection Rights are received in exchange of the construction cost. For this, the SPVs significantly engage the services of the company for contract related activities due to inherent execution capabilities/expertise and experience of the company. The Company also has branches in certain locations outside India ( Gyana Benine and) to execute various EPC projects.The Company is organized in four divisions, namely, the BOT Division, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Division, the RMC and Bitumen Division and the Toll Collection Contract Division in Nashik, Maharashtra.In EPC Division, the company primarily engineers and designs, procures the raw material and equipment for and constructs roads and bridges for their BOT division and third parties. They also maintain and repair existing roads for our BOT division, constructs and modernizes power distribution networks, comprising distribution transformers and electricity substations, for third parties and constructs commercial, industrial and institutional buildings for third parties. They also own a large fleet of construction equipment.The RMC and Bitum

