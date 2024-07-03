SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹305
Prev. Close₹305.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,812.13
Day's High₹306.4
Day's Low₹275.8
52 Week's High₹319
52 Week's Low₹140.3
Book Value₹138.55
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,802.7
P/E31.41
EPS9.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
140.36
140.36
140.36
140.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,672.14
3,229.36
2,558.35
2,866.37
Net Worth
3,812.5
3,369.72
2,698.71
3,006.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,817.52
3,937.43
3,820.64
2,446.28
yoy growth (%)
-3.04
3.05
56.18
21.91
Raw materials
-1,248.74
-1,144.57
-1,481.65
-817.83
As % of sales
32.71
29.06
38.78
33.43
Employee costs
-168.48
-182
-149.02
-106.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
547.22
533.98
463.91
289.44
Depreciation
-87.2
-111.12
-76.27
-53.22
Tax paid
-139.1
-146.84
-130.73
-52.44
Working capital
73.72
-30.04
360.37
-135.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.04
3.05
56.18
21.91
Op profit growth
-11.29
13.67
75.58
20.91
EBIT growth
0.8
11.69
64.09
28.1
Net profit growth
5.42
35.28
20.74
34.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,798.46
8,100.48
5,998.98
4,991.7
5,070.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,798.46
8,100.48
5,998.98
4,991.7
5,070.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
313.75
136.31
485.13
147.62
93.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ashok M Katariya
Managing Director
Satish D Parakh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharad D Abhyankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj A Kulkarni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Albert Tauro
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Londhe
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gyan Chand Daga
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashish Ashok Katariya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahendra Mehta
Independent Director
Shilpa Hiran
Additional Director
Mario Anthony Nazareth
Additional Director
Nikhilesh Panchal
Reports by Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Summary
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. was incorporated in May, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction Basis (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Basis and Sale of Ready Mix Concrete. The company has promoted Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for some of its projects, wherein Toll Collection Rights are received in exchange of the construction cost. For this, the SPVs significantly engage the services of the company for contract related activities due to inherent execution capabilities/expertise and experience of the company. The Company also has branches in certain locations outside India ( Gyana Benine and) to execute various EPC projects.The Company is organized in four divisions, namely, the BOT Division, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Division, the RMC and Bitumen Division and the Toll Collection Contract Division in Nashik, Maharashtra.In EPC Division, the company primarily engineers and designs, procures the raw material and equipment for and constructs roads and bridges for their BOT division and third parties. They also maintain and repair existing roads for our BOT division, constructs and modernizes power distribution networks, comprising distribution transformers and electricity substations, for third parties and constructs commercial, industrial and institutional buildings for third parties. They also own a large fleet of construction equipment.The RMC and Bitum
Read More
The Ashoka Buildcon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹277.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is ₹7802.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is 31.41 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashoka Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is ₹140.3 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.40%, 3 Years at 43.80%, 1 Year at 114.02%, 6 Month at 29.62%, 3 Month at 25.71% and 1 Month at 17.54%.
