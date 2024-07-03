Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,746.59
5,642.5
3,988.51
3,256.13
3,486.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,746.59
5,642.5
3,988.51
3,256.13
3,486.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
120.82
116.06
434.86
99.17
67.05
Total Income
6,867.41
5,758.56
4,423.37
3,355.3
3,553.3
Total Expenditure
5,139.48
4,238.97
2,785.56
2,200.52
2,384.84
PBIDT
1,727.93
1,519.59
1,637.81
1,154.78
1,168.46
Interest
976.59
816.12
744.44
722.2
786.01
PBDT
751.34
703.47
893.37
432.58
382.45
Depreciation
298.67
254.34
221.11
198.34
236.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
140.65
118.09
122.39
118.2
129.34
Deferred Tax
11.24
-7.65
3.12
-4.02
3.39
Reported Profit After Tax
300.78
338.7
546.76
120.06
13.68
Minority Interest After NP
13.47
4.38
-5.87
-13.71
-17.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
287.31
334.32
552.63
133.76
30.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
265.14
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
287.31
334.32
287.49
133.76
30.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.23
11.91
8.07
4.76
1.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
140.36
140.36
140.36
140.36
140.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.61
26.93
41.06
35.46
33.51
PBDTM(%)
11.13
12.46
22.39
13.28
10.97
PATM(%)
4.45
6
13.7
3.68
0.39
The building of the Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section on NH 116A is valued at ₹1,391 Crore and will be performed under the hybrid annuity model.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
The abandoned project called for the construction of a 41-kilometer length under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.Read More
Despite the loss, however, Ashoka Buildcon bagged a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Bowaichandi-Guskara-Katwa road project in Package-3.Read More
The contract calls for the construction of a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road (km 89.814 to km 133).Read More
At around closing, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 2.31% higher at Rs 238.60, against the previous close of Rs 233.21 on NSE.Read More
Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary, Viva Highways, would buy a 26% ownership position in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company for ₹150 Crore.Read More
The company has also been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹918 Crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Read More
The project involves integrated infrastructure development for 20M, including wide roads, flyovers, minor bridges, and electrical works under the NAINA project.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.