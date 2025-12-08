iifl-logo

Top Stocks for today - 8th December 2025

8 Dec 2025 , 06:44 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Lenskart Solutions: The company’s one-month shareholder lock-in period ends on December 8. The company said that about 40.70 Million shares or 2% of the company’s outstanding shares will be free to trade, as per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. As of closing on Friday, the total value of the shares free for trade will be about ₹1,701 Crore.

CEAT: The company has approved issuing NCDs worth up to ₹250 Crore. The business also said that it has cleared an investment of IDR 3,800 Million in its Indonesian unit namely, PT CEAT Tyres Indonesia. The company’s Finance and Banking Committee approved these decisions on December 5, 2025.

Cochin Shipyard: The business announced that it has entered into a ‘major’ shipbuilding contract with Denmark-based Svitzer. The order includes building 4 fully electric TRAnsverse 2600E tugs, with options for four additional vessels. 

Ashoka Buildcon: The business said that it has received an additional order worth ₹447.21 Crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for its ongoing flyover project on the Sion–Panvel Highway. The  modified scope of order includes construction of Flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T-Junction in Maharashtra Nagar (M/E Ward), awarded on a percentage-rate basis.

ONGC: The company said that it has received approval from its board for the re-appointment of Arun Kumar Singh as the Chairman and CEO of the company. His appointment shall be effective December 7, 2025. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

