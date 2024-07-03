iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Half Yearly Results

291.35
(-0.68%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

4,954.32

5,708.99

4,089.47

4,414.23

3,686.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,954.32

5,708.99

4,089.47

4,414.23

3,686.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.69

234.31

79.44

60.39

75.92

Total Income

5,024.01

5,943.3

4,168.91

4,474.63

3,762.17

Total Expenditure

3,450.29

4,495.03

3,070.2

3,430.94

2,772.76

PBIDT

1,573.73

1,448.28

1,098.71

1,043.69

989.41

Interest

614.92

670.97

639.43

577.64

526.19

PBDT

958.81

777.31

459.29

466.05

463.22

Depreciation

191.96

171.14

195.49

174.7

166.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

165.02

181.02

80.32

94.01

82.21

Deferred Tax

-18.57

94.89

-7.49

103.71

14.31

Reported Profit After Tax

620.4

330.26

190.97

93.62

200.32

Minority Interest After NP

13.03

7.2

10.95

-0.58

2.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

607.37

323.06

180.02

94.21

198.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

106.92

0

-72

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

607.37

216.14

180.02

166.21

198.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

21.64

11.51

6.41

3.36

7.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

140.36

140.36

140.36

140.36

140.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.76

25.36

26.86

23.64

26.84

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.52

5.78

4.66

2.12

5.43

Ashoka Buildcon: Related NEWS

Ashoka Buildcon unit inks pact with NHAI for ₹1,391 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon unit inks pact with NHAI for ₹1,391 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|09:18 AM

The building of the Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section on NH 116A is valued at ₹1,391 Crore and will be performed under the hybrid annuity model.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon wins project worth ₹192 Crore; stock gains ~2%

Ashoka Buildcon wins project worth ₹192 Crore; stock gains ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|03:10 PM

The abandoned project called for the construction of a 41-kilometer length under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Read More
Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon Announces New Orders Amid Cancellation of Road Project Bid

Ashoka Buildcon Announces New Orders Amid Cancellation of Road Project Bid

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|01:03 AM

Despite the loss, however, Ashoka Buildcon bagged a Letter of Award (LoA) for the Bowaichandi-Guskara-Katwa road project in Package-3.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon gets NHAI approval for ₹1,391 Crore project

Ashoka Buildcon gets NHAI approval for ₹1,391 Crore project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:18 PM

The contract calls for the construction of a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road (km 89.814 to km 133).

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

At around closing, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 2.31% higher at Rs 238.60, against the previous close of Rs 233.21 on NSE.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Ashoka Buildcon acquires additional stake worth ₹1,526 Crore in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|04:03 PM

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary, Viva Highways, would buy a 26% ownership position in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company for ₹150 Crore.

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth ₹2,309.99 Crore

Ashoka Buildcon wins projects worth ₹2,309.99 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|09:18 AM

The company has also been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹918 Crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Read More
Ashoka Buildcon Secures ₹1,668 Crore CIDCO Project

Ashoka Buildcon Secures ₹1,668 Crore CIDCO Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

The project involves integrated infrastructure development for 20M, including wide roads, flyovers, minor bridges, and electrical works under the NAINA project.

Read More

