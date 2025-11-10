iifl-logo

Ashoka Buildcon Secures ₹539 Crore Railway Electrification Project from North Western Railway

10 Nov 2025 , 03:08 PM

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. on Saturday announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the North Western Railway, Ajmer. This project is valued at ₹539.35 crore, inclusive of GST.

The project involves upgrading the Northern Railway’s electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to 2 x 25 kV. This move effectively doubles the power capacity to support faster and more energy-efficient train operations. The work also includes modifications to the existing overhead equipment (OHE). This will enable train speeds of up to 160 kmph across key sections of the Ajmer Division.

Project Scope and Coverage

The contract encompasses the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the upgraded traction system along the following sections:

  • Ajmer–Chittorgarh (AII–COR)

  • Chittorgarh–Udaipur (COR–UDZ)

  • Madar–Bangarh (MD–BWA)

  • Bangarh–Palanpur (BWA–PNU)

The project spans approximately 660 route kilometres and 1,200 track kilometres.

The order, awarded by the President of India acting through the Chief Electrical Engineer (Project), North Western Railway, Jaipur, is to be executed within 24 months from the issuance of the LoA, the company stated in a stock exchange filing.

Financial Performance

Earlier in August, Ashoka Buildcon reported a 44.6% year-on-year rise in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹217.3 crore. This is driven by improved operating margins. The company is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY26 results on November 14.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

