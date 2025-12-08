iifl-logo

Ashoka Buildcon Gets ₹447.21 Crore Additional BMC Order for Sion Panvel Flyover Project

8 Dec 2025 , 12:06 PM

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd informed that it has received an additional work order valued at ₹447.21 crore, inclusive of taxes, for the ongoing flyover construction project on the Sion Panvel Highway in Mumbai.

The new scope of work involves building Flyover Arm 1 and Flyover Arm 2 at the T Junction located near Maharashtra Nagar in the M E Ward.

The additional contract has been awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on a percentage rate basis, making it an expansion of the existing project under execution. With this latest award, the total project cost has now risen to ₹1,573.79 crore, inclusive of taxes.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any financial or personal interest in the awarding authority, and the order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Ashoka Buildcon notified the stock exchanges that this additional scope forms part of the same project it had disclosed on October 15, 2024. Following the revised work allocation, the deadline for completing both the original project and the newly added construction work has been extended to January 13, 2028.

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

