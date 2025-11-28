Top Stocks for Today - 28th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today.

Adani Enterprises: The business announced that its arm Adani Defence Systems & Technologies is planning to acquire a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre. The transaction will be carried out at a value of ₹820 Crore. The agreement was entered into on November 27, 2025. Hence, making ADSTL a major shareholder in the business.

Tata Consultancy: The IT business announced that it has signed a five-year agreement with SAP to drive enterprise-wide Cloud and Generative AI transformation. As part of the partnership, TCS will streamline SAP’s IT landscape. This will enable smoother operations, and bolstering AI-led capabilities .

Bajaj Healthcare: The company said that it has appointed industry veteran Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. His appointment was approved through a board circular on November 27, 2025. He brings over 40 years of pharma leadership experience.

Wipro: The IT-giant announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Odido Netherlands B.V. Wipro will modernise its landscape and enhance customer experience through enterprise and customer segments. The partnership will be based on AI-led solutions to boost engagement, operational efficiency, and productivity.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company said that it has been temporarily suspended from NHAI bids for 1 month or until it receives any conclusions from the Expert Committee investigation. This comes after the fall of two precast grinders on NH-66 that caused a casualty. However, the company has denied endangering the public.

