Top Stocks for Today - 28th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today.
Adani Enterprises: The business announced that its arm Adani Defence Systems & Technologies is planning to acquire a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre. The transaction will be carried out at a value of ₹820 Crore. The agreement was entered into on November 27, 2025. Hence, making ADSTL a major shareholder in the business.
Tata Consultancy: The IT business announced that it has signed a five-year agreement with SAP to drive enterprise-wide Cloud and Generative AI transformation. As part of the partnership, TCS will streamline SAP’s IT landscape. This will enable smoother operations, and bolstering AI-led capabilities .
Bajaj Healthcare: The company said that it has appointed industry veteran Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. His appointment was approved through a board circular on November 27, 2025. He brings over 40 years of pharma leadership experience.
Wipro: The IT-giant announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Odido Netherlands B.V. Wipro will modernise its landscape and enhance customer experience through enterprise and customer segments. The partnership will be based on AI-led solutions to boost engagement, operational efficiency, and productivity.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company said that it has been temporarily suspended from NHAI bids for 1 month or until it receives any conclusions from the Expert Committee investigation. This comes after the fall of two precast grinders on NH-66 that caused a casualty. However, the company has denied endangering the public.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.