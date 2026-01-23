Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹308 Crore contract to build signature bridge

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd announced that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Public Works Department, Work Division-I, Daman, for the construction of a signature bridge.

At around 11.30 AM, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 1.58% higher at ₹146.82, against the previous close of ₹144.54 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹151, and ₹146.20, respectively.

The project includes connecting Jampore Sea Front road near the Light House to Devka Sea Front road at Parkota Sheri in Daman.

The accepted bid for the project is ₹307.71 Crore, excluding applicable taxes. The company has received this contract from a domestic entity and shall be executed on a Design, Build, and Operate basis. The company expects to complete the work within a period of 30 months.

The business also confirmed that the project does not include any related party transactions. The promoter or promoter group does not hold any interest in the entity awarding this contract.

Ashoka Buildcon announced earlier in December that it secured additional work orders worth ₹447.21 Crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the Sion Panvel Highway.

The additional scope is related to the construction of flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T Junction at Maharashtra Nagar in the M/E Ward.

