Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY26 Profit Rises Three Fold to ₹2,111.41 Crore

31 Jan 2026 , 01:11 PM

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd reported a sharp year on year jump in profitability for the December quarter, primarily supported by exceptional items, even as its operational revenue witnessed a notable decline.

The company’s net profit for the quarter surged to ₹2,111.41 crore, more than three times higher than ₹654.51 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations declined by 23 percent on a year on year basis to ₹1,827.33 crore, compared with ₹2,387.89 crore in the December quarter of last year, reflecting lower execution and billing during the period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose sharply to ₹2,850.8 crore during the quarter, up from ₹677.4 crore reported in the same quarter last year, aided by one time accounting adjustments.

The company recognised an exceptional charge of ₹5.23 crore towards past service costs related to gratuity and leave encashment, following the government’s notification of four Labour Codes in November 2025.

During the quarter, Ashoka Buildcon and VHL acquired the entire investments held by investors in ACL for considerations of ₹999.35 crore and ₹550.00 crore, respectively.

An obligation amounting to ₹265.99 crore was adjusted against the acquisition cost, while the remaining obligation of ₹95.32 crore was credited to the statement of profit and loss and disclosed as an exceptional item.

Separately, VHL also acquired the entire investment held by investors in JTCL for a consideration of ₹166.60 crore during the quarter. The company’s December quarter performance reflects the impact of exceptional and investment related adjustments on profitability, even as core operating revenue remained under pressure on a year on year basis.

