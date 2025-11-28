Ashoka Buildcon gets suspension from NHAI bids for 1-month

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd announced that it has been temporarily suspended from participating in ongoing and future National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) bids for one month or until completion of the Expert Committee investigation.

This suspension order was passed after two precast PSC girders on the six-lane elevated corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66 fell.

Reports stated that one of the grinders fell onto a commercial vehicle, hence causing the death of a driver. The company has received a show-cause notice (SCN) from NHAI on November 26, 2025, related to the incident.

Ashoka Buildcon commented that it has denied any allegations related to endangerment of public safety.

The company said in its filing with the exchanges that, “the company denies the allegation with all due respect that public safety was endangered. The incident under consideration is caused due to sudden, unforeseeable circumstances, and does not relate to any lapse in the Company’s safety practices.”

The company commented that the incident was caused due to the sudden failure of a hydraulic jack caused due to internal seal damage, and the girder fell on a moving goods vehicle.

The company is assessing the financial impact of this incident and will notify the exchanges in the due course.

At around 12.22 PM, Ashoka Buildcon was trading 3.34% lower at ₹177.82, against the previous close of ₹183.97 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹173.59.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com