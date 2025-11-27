iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2025

27 Nov 2025 , 07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Asian Paints: The business announced that its subsidiary Berger Paints Emirates Ltd Co (LLC), UAE, is planning to establish its second paint manufacturing facility in the UAE. The project requires an estimated investment of ₹340 Crore, (AED 140 Million). The initial estimated production capacity will be 55,800 KL per year. The facility will be located within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has launched the BE 6 Formula E Edition. It is a special electric SUV inspired by motorsport. The vehicle is priced at ₹23.69 Lakh for the FE2 variant and ₹24.49 Lakh for FE3. Bookings start from January 14, 2026.

Patel Engineering: The company said that it secured two Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹798.19 Crore. The project underlines coal excavation and transportation at the Jhiria West OCP in Chhattisgarh for SECL. This covers overburden removal, coal cutting, loading, transport, and equipment supply.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company informed that its subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions Ltd, has sold off its entire stake in five SPVs to Maple Infrastructure Trust and nominees for ₹1,814.42 Crore. The SPVs mainly include Ashoka Highways (Bhandara), Sambalpur-Baragarh, (Durg), Belgaum-Dharwad, and Dhankuni-Kharagpur Tollways.

Oberoi Realty: The company said that it has entered into an agreement for redevelopment of 4,706 square metres of land at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai. The project has an estimated free sale component of about 1.18 Lakh Square Feet.

