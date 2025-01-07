Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper publication published in Free Press Journal (English) and Punyanagari (Vernacular - Marathi) dated August 31, 2024, in connection with notice of 31st Annual General Meeting. Read less.. In continuation to our letter dated September 05, 2024, we write to inform you that a rectified version of our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is submitted herewith. This rectified report incorporates rectification in percentage change in remuneration of Directors happened due to inadvertent typing/printing errors. We would like to assure the Stock Exchanges and our stakeholders that the rectification of this error does not impact the overall financial health and stability of our company. The rectification made solely demonstrates the accurate numbers. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. was held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through VC / OAVM. Please find enclosed herewith the summary of the Proceedings of the 31st AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)