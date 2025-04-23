iifl-logo
Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹569 Crore Central Railway Project

23 Apr 2025 , 09:01 AM

Ashoka Buildcon Limited informed that it has received a contract worth ₹568.86 Crore. The company has received the stated project from Central Railway for a gauge conversion project between Pachora and Jamner in Maharashtra.

The company has confirmed receipt of the letter of acceptance (LoA) for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. 

The project includes construction of earthworks, major and minor bridges, road under-bridges (RUBs), permanent way work, and related civil infrastructure.

The project covers a 53.3-km stretch, excluding the Pachora yard and any road over-bridge components. The company expects to execute the order over a period of 913 days. The contract value is inclusive of goods and services tax (GST).

In Q3FY25, the company reported a robust increase in its profitability, with a 62.40% year-on-year increase to ₹306.70 Crore. The company’s profit growth was led by improved operational efficiencies and improved margins.

The company’s revenue from operations was reported at ₹2,387.90 Crore, registering a 10.10% decline on a year-on-year basis against ₹2,657.10 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company’s EBITDA registered a growth of 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹638 Crore, against ₹597 Crore in the same period of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

