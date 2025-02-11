Ashoka Buildcon Q3 Profit Soars 62% YoY

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd reported a 62.4% YoY gain in its profit before tax to ₹306.7 Crore in Q3 FY25, while the topline declined. Better operational efficiencies and better margins have supported the profits as reflected in the result, which stands out with strong project execution.

Revenue for the quarter reduced to 10.1% YoY at ₹2,387.9 Crore from ₹2,657.1 Crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA grew by 7% YoY to ₹638 Crore, as against ₹597 Crore last year, showing better cost management and efficiency in operations. EBITDA margin increased significantly to 26.8%, while in Q3 FY24 it was 22.5%. This reveals strong execution and improved efficiencies in projects.

On February 11, 2025 at 10:50 am, shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is trading at ₹235.95 which is a 0.63% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 47% in the last one year and witnessed a 12% dip in the last one month.

Ashoka Buildcon is a leader among players in infrastructure development, able to leverage its experience in road construction, bridge construction, and urban infrastructure projects.