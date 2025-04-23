Top Stocks for Today - 23rd April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HCLTech: The company’s consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2025 was reported at ₹4,307 Crore as compared to ₹3,986 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The IT business reported a revenue from operations at ₹30,246 Crore, up by 6.1% against ₹28,499 Crore in the same period of previous comparable period.

Cyient DLM: The IT business said that its consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2025 grew 36.50% on a year-on-year basis to ₹31 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the company registered a net profit of ₹22.70 Crore. Company’s revenue from operations jumped 18.30% to ₹428 Crore as compared to 361.80 Crore in Q4FY24.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a decline of 4.7% in its net profit over the last quarter at ₹503.70 Crore versus ₹528.40 Crore in the same period of previous year. The SFB’s Net Interest Income registered a growth of 3.5% on a sequential basis to ₹2,093.90 Crore.

Tata CommunicationS: The Tata Group company announced that its net profit for the quarter registered a growth of whopping 223.60% at ₹1,040.50 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹321.50 Crore. The company registered a 6.1% year-on-year growth in its revenue from operations at ₹5,990.40 Crore.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering business has announced securing a contract worth ₹568.86 Crore from Central Railway for a gauge conversion project between Pachora and Jamner in Maharashtra.

