SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1,733.65
Prev. Close₹1,736.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,814.31
Day's High₹1,748.7
Day's Low₹1,717.55
52 Week's High₹2,175
52 Week's Low₹1,585.55
Book Value₹354.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48,987.23
P/E110.86
EPS15.67
Divi. Yield0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
285
285
285
285
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,605.14
9,576.33
9,517.63
8,781.53
Net Worth
9,890.14
9,861.33
9,802.63
9,066.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,587.35
6,225.32
5,750.33
5,120.9
yoy growth (%)
5.81
8.26
12.29
1.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,279.22
-1,104.61
-998.83
-858.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,509.54
1,178.48
719.7
723.3
Depreciation
-916.14
-972.89
-977.44
-830.25
Tax paid
-353
-266.64
-164.77
-222.44
Working capital
1,252.71
-64.86
-675.23
432.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.81
8.26
12.29
1.04
Op profit growth
-1.39
26.17
37.99
-4.52
EBIT growth
24.34
65.85
1.47
85.47
Net profit growth
21.25
361.08
-21.69
-61.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,968.82
17,838.26
16,724.73
17,100.1
17,067.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,968.82
17,838.26
16,724.73
17,100.1
17,067.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
284.44
439.5
338.05
156.76
69.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zubin Patel
Non Executive Director
N G Subramaniam
Independent Director
Krishnakumar Natarajan
Independent Director
Ashok Sinha
Non Executive Director
Ankur Verma
Additional Director
Sangeeta Anand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Communications Ltd
Summary
Tata Communications Limited (Formerly known as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) was incorporated on 19 March, 1986. The Company changed its name from Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited to Tata Communications Limited on 28 January 2008. The Company is a leading provider of a new world of communications. Presently, it offers international and national voice and data transmission services, selling and leasing of bandwidth on undersea cable systems, internet connectivity services and other value-added services comprising tele presence, managed hosting, mobile global roaming and signalling services, transponder lease, television uplinking and other related services.The Company benchmarked in Intelsat Business Service in year 1992, a dedicated satellite-based service that provides high speed, high quality data circuits on a point-to-point basis through earth stations strategically located near the customers premises and also has entered the era of mobile communications by commissioning its own Land Earth Station (LES) at Arvi near Pune. During the period 1993, it introduced Inmarsat-C service, which permits transmission of messages via small portable terminals and a video conferencing service (both domestic and international) through studios located at the companys international gateways at Mumbai, New Delhi, Calcutta and Chennai. In 1994, the company had a co-operation with British Telecom, UK and launched the Concert Packet Service (CPS) for Indian customers. The company started providi
The Tata Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1718.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Communications Ltd is ₹48987.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Communications Ltd is 110.86 and 5.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Communications Ltd is ₹1585.55 and ₹2175 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.78%, 3 Years at 6.31%, 1 Year at -0.77%, 6 Month at -8.35%, 3 Month at -18.97% and 1 Month at -3.95%.
