Summary

Tata Communications Limited (Formerly known as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) was incorporated on 19 March, 1986. The Company changed its name from Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited to Tata Communications Limited on 28 January 2008. The Company is a leading provider of a new world of communications. Presently, it offers international and national voice and data transmission services, selling and leasing of bandwidth on undersea cable systems, internet connectivity services and other value-added services comprising tele presence, managed hosting, mobile global roaming and signalling services, transponder lease, television uplinking and other related services.The Company benchmarked in Intelsat Business Service in year 1992, a dedicated satellite-based service that provides high speed, high quality data circuits on a point-to-point basis through earth stations strategically located near the customers premises and also has entered the era of mobile communications by commissioning its own Land Earth Station (LES) at Arvi near Pune. During the period 1993, it introduced Inmarsat-C service, which permits transmission of messages via small portable terminals and a video conferencing service (both domestic and international) through studios located at the companys international gateways at Mumbai, New Delhi, Calcutta and Chennai. In 1994, the company had a co-operation with British Telecom, UK and launched the Concert Packet Service (CPS) for Indian customers. The company started providi

Read More