iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Communications Ltd Share Price

1,718.85
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,733.65
  • Day's High1,748.7
  • 52 Wk High2,175
  • Prev. Close1,736.55
  • Day's Low1,717.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,585.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,814.31
  • P/E110.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value354.81
  • EPS15.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48,987.23
  • Div. Yield0.96
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,825.05
  • Day's High1,844
  • Spot1,837
  • Prev. Close1,848.55
  • Day's Low1,809
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot500
  • OI(Chg %)-1,27,500 (-11.03%)
  • Roll Over%7.01
  • Roll Cost1.3
  • Traded Vol.17,87,000 (-33.59%)
View More Futures

Tata Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

1,733.65

Prev. Close

1,736.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,814.31

Day's High

1,748.7

Day's Low

1,717.55

52 Week's High

2,175

52 Week's Low

1,585.55

Book Value

354.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48,987.23

P/E

110.86

EPS

15.67

Divi. Yield

0.96

Tata Communications Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jun, 2024

arrow

17 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16.7

Record Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tata Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tata Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.86%

Non-Promoter- 31.52%

Institutions: 31.51%

Non-Institutions: 9.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tata Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

285

285

285

285

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,605.14

9,576.33

9,517.63

8,781.53

Net Worth

9,890.14

9,861.33

9,802.63

9,066.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,587.35

6,225.32

5,750.33

5,120.9

yoy growth (%)

5.81

8.26

12.29

1.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,279.22

-1,104.61

-998.83

-858.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,509.54

1,178.48

719.7

723.3

Depreciation

-916.14

-972.89

-977.44

-830.25

Tax paid

-353

-266.64

-164.77

-222.44

Working capital

1,252.71

-64.86

-675.23

432.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.81

8.26

12.29

1.04

Op profit growth

-1.39

26.17

37.99

-4.52

EBIT growth

24.34

65.85

1.47

85.47

Net profit growth

21.25

361.08

-21.69

-61.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20,968.82

17,838.26

16,724.73

17,100.1

17,067.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,968.82

17,838.26

16,724.73

17,100.1

17,067.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

284.44

439.5

338.05

156.76

69.68

View Annually Results

Tata Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zubin Patel

Non Executive Director

N G Subramaniam

Independent Director

Krishnakumar Natarajan

Independent Director

Ashok Sinha

Non Executive Director

Ankur Verma

Additional Director

Sangeeta Anand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Communications Ltd

Summary

Tata Communications Limited (Formerly known as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited) was incorporated on 19 March, 1986. The Company changed its name from Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited to Tata Communications Limited on 28 January 2008. The Company is a leading provider of a new world of communications. Presently, it offers international and national voice and data transmission services, selling and leasing of bandwidth on undersea cable systems, internet connectivity services and other value-added services comprising tele presence, managed hosting, mobile global roaming and signalling services, transponder lease, television uplinking and other related services.The Company benchmarked in Intelsat Business Service in year 1992, a dedicated satellite-based service that provides high speed, high quality data circuits on a point-to-point basis through earth stations strategically located near the customers premises and also has entered the era of mobile communications by commissioning its own Land Earth Station (LES) at Arvi near Pune. During the period 1993, it introduced Inmarsat-C service, which permits transmission of messages via small portable terminals and a video conferencing service (both domestic and international) through studios located at the companys international gateways at Mumbai, New Delhi, Calcutta and Chennai. In 1994, the company had a co-operation with British Telecom, UK and launched the Concert Packet Service (CPS) for Indian customers. The company started providi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Communications Ltd share price today?

The Tata Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1718.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Communications Ltd is ₹48987.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Communications Ltd is 110.86 and 5.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Communications Ltd is ₹1585.55 and ₹2175 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Communications Ltd?

Tata Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.78%, 3 Years at 6.31%, 1 Year at -0.77%, 6 Month at -8.35%, 3 Month at -18.97% and 1 Month at -3.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.86 %
Institutions - 31.52 %
Public - 9.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Communications Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.