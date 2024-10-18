|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on October 17, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of Tata Communications Limited (the Company) will consider a proposal to raise funds through the mode of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures at its meeting scheduled on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on July 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 04/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on April 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on January 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)
