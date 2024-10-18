iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Communications Ltd Board Meeting

1,675.25
(-0.10%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tata Comm CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on October 17, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of Tata Communications Limited (the Company) will consider a proposal to raise funds through the mode of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures at its meeting scheduled on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on July 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 04/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on April 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.04.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on January 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)

Tata Comm: Related News

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

