Tata Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,691.2
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Tata Comm FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,509.54

1,178.48

719.7

723.3

Depreciation

-916.14

-972.89

-977.44

-830.25

Tax paid

-353

-266.64

-164.77

-222.44

Working capital

1,252.71

-64.86

-675.23

432.7

Other operating items

Operating

1,493.11

-125.92

-1,097.74

103.31

Capital expenditure

765.94

527.74

2,893.37

859.05

Free cash flow

2,259.05

401.82

1,795.63

962.36

Equity raised

17,131.84

15,754.47

16,245.28

17,350.29

Investing

-459.41

698.31

-172.84

-1,155.64

Financing

931.39

2,038.29

1,516.12

1,251.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

128.25

Net in cash

19,862.87

18,892.89

19,384.19

18,536.42

Tata Comm : related Articles

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

