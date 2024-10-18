Tata Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,509.54
1,178.48
719.7
723.3
Depreciation
-916.14
-972.89
-977.44
-830.25
Tax paid
-353
-266.64
-164.77
-222.44
Working capital
1,252.71
-64.86
-675.23
432.7
Other operating items
Operating
1,493.11
-125.92
-1,097.74
103.31
Capital expenditure
765.94
527.74
2,893.37
859.05
Free cash flow
2,259.05
401.82
1,795.63
962.36
Equity raised
17,131.84
15,754.47
16,245.28
17,350.29
Investing
-459.41
698.31
-172.84
-1,155.64
Financing
931.39
2,038.29
1,516.12
1,251.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
128.25
Net in cash
19,862.87
18,892.89
19,384.19
18,536.42
EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.Read More
