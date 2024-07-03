Tata Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
15,277.12
13,269.6
12,461.7
13,026.85
12,670.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,277.12
13,269.6
12,461.7
13,026.85
12,670.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
227.44
377.71
95.42
99.06
32.35
Total Income
15,504.56
13,647.31
12,557.12
13,125.91
12,702.45
Total Expenditure
12,288.84
9,985.59
9,280.32
9,857.33
10,262.39
PBIDT
3,215.72
3,661.72
3,276.8
3,268.58
2,440.06
Interest
456
300.35
270.48
327.13
347.57
PBDT
2,759.72
3,361.37
3,006.32
2,941.45
2,092.49
Depreciation
1,803.83
1,643.31
1,615.82
1,718.84
1,671
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
460.98
352.63
309.29
344.74
231.35
Deferred Tax
-139
-84.06
-30.43
-77.06
5.16
Reported Profit After Tax
633.91
1,449.49
1,111.64
954.93
184.98
Minority Interest After NP
0.9
4.3
-0.7
0.86
1.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
647.16
1,469.93
1,116.7
951.43
189.06
Extra-ordinary Items
-95.03
60.68
20.88
-54.48
-5.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
742.19
1,409.25
1,095.82
1,005.91
194.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.71
51.58
39.18
33.38
6.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
285
285
285
285
285
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.04
27.59
26.29
25.09
19.25
PBDTM(%)
18.06
25.33
24.12
22.57
16.51
PATM(%)
4.14
10.92
8.92
7.33
1.45
