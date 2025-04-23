Tata Communications logs 3X growth in Q4 net profit

Tata Communications reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 on April 22, 2025. The company announced a growth of 223.60% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹1,040.50 Crore. The growth in net profit was fueled by strong growth across its digital fabric portfolio.
In the quarter ended March 2024, the communications business reported a net profit of ₹321.50 Crore. The company registered an increase of 6.1% on a year-on-year basis in its revenue for the quarter under reporting. Revenue came in at ₹5,990.40 Crore as compared to ₹5,645.10 Crore in the same period of previous year.
The company reported that operating EBITDA surged 4.2% to ₹1,122.10 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025, against ₹1,077.10 Crore in Q4FY24.
However, the company reported a decline in its EBITDA margin to 18.70% against 19.10% in the same quarter of previous year.
The company also announced that all parts of its digital fabric offering recorded momentous double-digit growth during the year. The company’s consolidated revenue for the financial year was up by 11.2% y-o-y to ₹23,109 Crore.
On a segmental basis, data services crossed the significant mark of ₹19,000 Crore and logged a growth of 13.70% on a year-on-year basis.
