iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 18th July 2025

18 Jul 2025 , 06:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Wipro: The IT business posted a 2% decline against the previous quarter in its constant currency revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. The business said that it logged a revenue of ₹22,080 Crore in the quarter. The business logged modest growth in its EBIT at 0.60%, against the previous quarter at ₹3,813 Crore.

CEAT: The tyre major said that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 slipped as much as 27.70% on a year-on-year basis. The net profit came in at ₹112 Crore. Company’s revenue from operations registered a 10.50% growth at ₹3,529 Crore. This was supported by robust OEM and replacement demand.

Tata Communications: The communications business announced a 42.90% y-o-y slip in its net profit for Q1FY26 at ₹190 Crore. It posted a 6.6% growth in its revenue for the quarter under review at ₹5,690 Crore. This growth was backed by robust growth in digital and data services. 

Indian Hotels Company: The business posted strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2025. It witnessed a 19.50% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹296 Crore. Revenue from operations climbed by 31.70% to ₹2,041 Crore. EBITDA was 28.10% higher at ₹576 Crore.

Axis Bank: The bank has posted a 4% decline in its net profit at ₹5,806 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. The business logged a 0.80% growth in its Net Interest Income (NII) at ₹13,560 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top Stocks in News Today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.