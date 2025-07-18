Top Stocks for Today - 18th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Wipro: The IT business posted a 2% decline against the previous quarter in its constant currency revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. The business said that it logged a revenue of ₹22,080 Crore in the quarter. The business logged modest growth in its EBIT at 0.60%, against the previous quarter at ₹3,813 Crore.

CEAT: The tyre major said that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 slipped as much as 27.70% on a year-on-year basis. The net profit came in at ₹112 Crore. Company’s revenue from operations registered a 10.50% growth at ₹3,529 Crore. This was supported by robust OEM and replacement demand.

Tata Communications: The communications business announced a 42.90% y-o-y slip in its net profit for Q1FY26 at ₹190 Crore. It posted a 6.6% growth in its revenue for the quarter under review at ₹5,690 Crore. This growth was backed by robust growth in digital and data services.

Indian Hotels Company: The business posted strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2025. It witnessed a 19.50% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹296 Crore. Revenue from operations climbed by 31.70% to ₹2,041 Crore. EBITDA was 28.10% higher at ₹576 Crore.

Axis Bank: The bank has posted a 4% decline in its net profit at ₹5,806 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. The business logged a 0.80% growth in its Net Interest Income (NII) at ₹13,560 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com