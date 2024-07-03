Summary

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Group, was established in 1958 as Ceat Tyres of India Ltd in collaboration with Tata Group. CEAT produces best-in-class, high performance tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including tyres for 2/3 Wheelers, Passenger and UtilityVehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles and produces over 45.07 Million Tyres in a year. The Companys business is manufacturing of automotive tyres, tubes and flaps. CEAT has footprint in over 110 countries across the world. CEAT has 6 manufacturing plants and 17 outsourcing units and plants are located in Nashik, Mumbai, Halol, Ambernath,Chennai and Nagpur. Ambernath plant is undertaken by CEATs wholly owned subsidiary. CEAT also has a manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka through its overseas joint ventures. CEAT is aggressively working on expanding its manufacturing capacities across product; categories for 2-Wheeler tyres in Nagpur, Commercial Vehicles Radial tyre plant in Halol and Off-Highway tyres in Ambernath while also setting up a greenfield facility for Passenger Car tyres in Chennai. The companys network currently extends to more than 4,000 dealers & channel partners and over 35,000 sub-dealers. The company has 4 manufacturing facilities at Bhandup, Nashik, Nagpur and Halol and is setting up a green field project. It has its representative offices at Indonesia, Germany and the United Arab Emirates to serve customers in foreign markets. CEAT Specialty Tyres Limited (CSTL), a wholly owned subsid

Read More