iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CEAT Ltd Share Price

3,185.25
(-0.03%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,185
  • Day's High3,238.45
  • 52 Wk High3,578.8
  • Prev. Close3,186.05
  • Day's Low3,137.3
  • 52 Wk Low 2,210.15
  • Turnover (lac)3,643.67
  • P/E21.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,047.43
  • EPS150.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,884.37
  • Div. Yield0.94
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CEAT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

3,185

Prev. Close

3,186.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3,643.67

Day's High

3,238.45

Day's Low

3,137.3

52 Week's High

3,578.8

52 Week's Low

2,210.15

Book Value

1,047.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,884.37

P/E

21.15

EPS

150.26

Divi. Yield

0.94

CEAT Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

CEAT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

Read More
CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CEAT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.20%

Non-Promoter- 36.39%

Institutions: 36.39%

Non-Institutions: 16.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CEAT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.45

40.45

40.45

40.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,910.67

3,305.15

3,109.82

3,124.29

Net Worth

3,951.12

3,345.6

3,150.27

3,164.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

9,312.63

7,572.79

6,581.11

5,701.72

yoy growth (%)

22.97

15.06

15.42

4.52

Raw materials

-6,012.12

-4,251.28

-3,851.75

-3,375.28

As % of sales

64.55

56.13

58.52

59.19

Employee costs

-684.26

-667.13

-500.54

-383.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

90.14

492.96

368.28

479.97

Depreciation

-435.14

-339.58

-255.4

-142

Tax paid

-22.91

-45.26

-67.77

-103.92

Working capital

78.23

-527.29

-686.88

189.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.97

15.06

15.42

4.52

Op profit growth

-28

38.06

6.86

-16.8

EBIT growth

-55.83

35.57

-12.19

-23.62

Net profit growth

-86.86

52.76

-25.35

-18.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,943.48

11,314.88

9,363.41

7,609.6

6,778.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,943.48

11,314.88

9,363.41

7,609.6

6,778.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.73

16.94

11.4

50.12

37.73

View Annually Results

CEAT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CEAT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H V Goenka

Non Executive Director

Paras K Chowdhary

Vice Chairman

Anant Vardhan Goenka

Managing Director & CEO

Arnab M Banerjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ranjit V Pandit

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pierre E Cohade

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vallari Gupte.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priya Sukumar Nair

Independent Director

Milind Sarwate

Independent Director

Sukanya Kripalu

Independent Director

Daisy Devassy Chittilapilly

Independent Director

Praveen Pardeshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CEAT Ltd

Summary

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Group, was established in 1958 as Ceat Tyres of India Ltd in collaboration with Tata Group. CEAT produces best-in-class, high performance tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including tyres for 2/3 Wheelers, Passenger and UtilityVehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles and produces over 45.07 Million Tyres in a year. The Companys business is manufacturing of automotive tyres, tubes and flaps. CEAT has footprint in over 110 countries across the world. CEAT has 6 manufacturing plants and 17 outsourcing units and plants are located in Nashik, Mumbai, Halol, Ambernath,Chennai and Nagpur. Ambernath plant is undertaken by CEATs wholly owned subsidiary. CEAT also has a manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka through its overseas joint ventures. CEAT is aggressively working on expanding its manufacturing capacities across product; categories for 2-Wheeler tyres in Nagpur, Commercial Vehicles Radial tyre plant in Halol and Off-Highway tyres in Ambernath while also setting up a greenfield facility for Passenger Car tyres in Chennai. The companys network currently extends to more than 4,000 dealers & channel partners and over 35,000 sub-dealers. The company has 4 manufacturing facilities at Bhandup, Nashik, Nagpur and Halol and is setting up a green field project. It has its representative offices at Indonesia, Germany and the United Arab Emirates to serve customers in foreign markets. CEAT Specialty Tyres Limited (CSTL), a wholly owned subsid
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CEAT Ltd share price today?

The CEAT Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3185.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of CEAT Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CEAT Ltd is ₹12884.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CEAT Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CEAT Ltd is 21.15 and 3.12 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CEAT Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CEAT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CEAT Ltd is ₹2210.15 and ₹3578.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CEAT Ltd?

CEAT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.53%, 3 Years at 38.09%, 1 Year at 30.15%, 6 Month at 18.39%, 3 Month at 3.69% and 1 Month at 2.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CEAT Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CEAT Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.21 %
Institutions - 36.39 %
Public - 16.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CEAT Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.