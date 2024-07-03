SectorTyres
Open₹3,185
Prev. Close₹3,186.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,643.67
Day's High₹3,238.45
Day's Low₹3,137.3
52 Week's High₹3,578.8
52 Week's Low₹2,210.15
Book Value₹1,047.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,884.37
P/E21.15
EPS150.26
Divi. Yield0.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,910.67
3,305.15
3,109.82
3,124.29
Net Worth
3,951.12
3,345.6
3,150.27
3,164.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9,312.63
7,572.79
6,581.11
5,701.72
yoy growth (%)
22.97
15.06
15.42
4.52
Raw materials
-6,012.12
-4,251.28
-3,851.75
-3,375.28
As % of sales
64.55
56.13
58.52
59.19
Employee costs
-684.26
-667.13
-500.54
-383.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
90.14
492.96
368.28
479.97
Depreciation
-435.14
-339.58
-255.4
-142
Tax paid
-22.91
-45.26
-67.77
-103.92
Working capital
78.23
-527.29
-686.88
189.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.97
15.06
15.42
4.52
Op profit growth
-28
38.06
6.86
-16.8
EBIT growth
-55.83
35.57
-12.19
-23.62
Net profit growth
-86.86
52.76
-25.35
-18.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,943.48
11,314.88
9,363.41
7,609.6
6,778.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,943.48
11,314.88
9,363.41
7,609.6
6,778.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.73
16.94
11.4
50.12
37.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H V Goenka
Non Executive Director
Paras K Chowdhary
Vice Chairman
Anant Vardhan Goenka
Managing Director & CEO
Arnab M Banerjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ranjit V Pandit
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pierre E Cohade
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vallari Gupte.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priya Sukumar Nair
Independent Director
Milind Sarwate
Independent Director
Sukanya Kripalu
Independent Director
Daisy Devassy Chittilapilly
Independent Director
Praveen Pardeshi
Reports by CEAT Ltd
Summary
CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Group, was established in 1958 as Ceat Tyres of India Ltd in collaboration with Tata Group. CEAT produces best-in-class, high performance tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including tyres for 2/3 Wheelers, Passenger and UtilityVehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles and produces over 45.07 Million Tyres in a year. The Companys business is manufacturing of automotive tyres, tubes and flaps. CEAT has footprint in over 110 countries across the world. CEAT has 6 manufacturing plants and 17 outsourcing units and plants are located in Nashik, Mumbai, Halol, Ambernath,Chennai and Nagpur. Ambernath plant is undertaken by CEATs wholly owned subsidiary. CEAT also has a manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka through its overseas joint ventures. CEAT is aggressively working on expanding its manufacturing capacities across product; categories for 2-Wheeler tyres in Nagpur, Commercial Vehicles Radial tyre plant in Halol and Off-Highway tyres in Ambernath while also setting up a greenfield facility for Passenger Car tyres in Chennai. The companys network currently extends to more than 4,000 dealers & channel partners and over 35,000 sub-dealers. The company has 4 manufacturing facilities at Bhandup, Nashik, Nagpur and Halol and is setting up a green field project. It has its representative offices at Indonesia, Germany and the United Arab Emirates to serve customers in foreign markets. CEAT Specialty Tyres Limited (CSTL), a wholly owned subsid
The CEAT Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3185.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CEAT Ltd is ₹12884.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CEAT Ltd is 21.15 and 3.12 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CEAT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CEAT Ltd is ₹2210.15 and ₹3578.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
CEAT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.53%, 3 Years at 38.09%, 1 Year at 30.15%, 6 Month at 18.39%, 3 Month at 3.69% and 1 Month at 2.62%.
