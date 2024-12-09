|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|AGM:29.08.2024 CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication regarding the completion of dispatch of Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) The Company has informed about Proceedings of 65th Annual General Meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) The Company has informed the Exchange about the Voting results and Scrutinizers report of the the 65th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
