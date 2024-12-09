iifl-logo-icon 1
CEAT Ltd AGM

3,043.85
(-1.28%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

CEAT CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
AGM:29.08.2024 CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication regarding the completion of dispatch of Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) The Company has informed about Proceedings of 65th Annual General Meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) The Company has informed the Exchange about the Voting results and Scrutinizers report of the the 65th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

CEAT: Related News

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso's off-highway tyre and tracks business

9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

