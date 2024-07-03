CEAT Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
6,497.35
5,954.99
5,988.49
5,602.02
5,712.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,497.35
5,954.99
5,988.49
5,602.02
5,712.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.03
6.01
13.72
4.41
12.53
Total Income
6,514.38
5,961
6,002.21
5,606.43
5,725.39
Total Expenditure
5,752.19
5,204.15
5,145.27
5,005.62
5,368.87
PBIDT
762.19
756.85
856.94
600.81
356.52
Interest
128.3
127.21
141.85
132.25
109.85
PBDT
633.89
629.64
715.09
468.56
246.67
Depreciation
268.88
263.4
245.43
242.78
226.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
74.6
70.62
87.15
-1.3
3.16
Deferred Tax
25.69
29.64
34.01
61.31
8.58
Reported Profit After Tax
264.72
265.98
348.5
165.77
8.4
Minority Interest After NP
-0.41
-6.49
-0.88
-1.82
-1.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
276.04
290.04
352.61
169.09
17.08
Extra-ordinary Items
5.39
-58.17
0
-9.01
-12.67
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
270.65
348.21
352.61
178.1
29.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
68.24
71.7
87.17
41.8
4.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.73
12.7
14.3
10.72
6.24
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.07
4.46
5.81
2.95
0.14
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
