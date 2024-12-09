Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.04
12.25
17.55
5.16
Op profit growth
-27.79
35.79
10.21
-15.05
EBIT growth
-56.48
40.46
-12.11
-23.2
Net profit growth
-83.52
86.82
-35.96
-17.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.58
12.91
10.67
11.38
EBIT margin
3.05
8.63
6.9
9.23
Net profit margin
0.76
5.67
3.41
6.26
RoCE
5.2
12.38
10.35
16.4
RoNW
0.54
3.47
2.17
4.04
RoA
0.32
2.03
1.27
2.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.45
106.87
56.88
88.81
Dividend per share
3
18
12
11.5
Cash EPS
-89.98
22.84
-11.18
53.91
Book value per share
809.09
819.84
718.89
597.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
53.39
14.6
13.83
14.9
P/CEPS
-10.35
68.33
-70.34
24.56
P/B
1.15
1.9
1.09
2.21
EV/EBIDTA
8.26
7.82
6.96
9.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
12.88
Tax payout
-30.74
-10.71
-23.42
-23.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.46
38.27
34.67
38.2
Inventory days
47.59
49.67
50.67
50.1
Creditor days
-94.98
-95.92
-66.93
-52.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.38
-3.74
-3.09
-6.51
Net debt / equity
0.66
0.44
0.68
0.36
Net debt / op. profit
3.08
1.51
2.76
1.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.37
-56.06
-57.75
-58.95
Employee costs
-7.4
-8.87
-7.99
-7.04
Other costs
-20.63
-22.14
-23.57
-22.6
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
