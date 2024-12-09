CEAT Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,910.67
3,305.15
3,109.82
3,124.29
Net Worth
3,951.12
3,345.6
3,150.27
3,164.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1,755.52
2,268.5
2,203.49
1,512.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
438.94
379.98
307.95
265.6
Total Liabilities
6,145.58
5,994.08
5,661.71
4,942.39
Fixed Assets
6,929.74
6,632.74
6,137.14
5,491.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
155.73
130.27
126.02
118.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-974.58
-822.06
-618.12
-692.29
Inventories
1,134.14
1,124.08
1,286.51
1,114.78
Inventory Days
50.42
53.73
Sundry Debtors
1,275.97
1,302.83
1,152.87
922.26
Debtor Days
45.18
44.45
Other Current Assets
298.18
226.08
241.69
235.58
Sundry Creditors
-2,468.07
-2,469.67
-2,415.55
-2,082.11
Creditor Days
94.67
100.35
Other Current Liabilities
-1,214.8
-1,005.38
-883.64
-882.8
Cash
34.69
53.13
16.67
25.51
Total Assets
6,145.58
5,994.08
5,661.71
4,942.39
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
