CEAT Ltd Shareholding Pattern

3,084.2
(-0.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

CEAT Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

47.2%

47.2%

47.2%

47.2%

47.2%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

36.39%

35.86%

36.06%

34.29%

37.01%

Non-Institutions

16.4%

16.93%

16.72%

18.5%

15.77%

Total Non-Promoter

52.79%

52.79%

52.79%

52.79%

52.79%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.20%

Non-Promoter- 36.39%

Institutions: 36.39%

Non-Institutions: 16.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

CEAT: Related NEWS

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

QUICKLINKS FOR CEAT Ltd

