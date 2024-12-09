Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9,312.63
7,572.79
6,581.11
5,701.72
yoy growth (%)
22.97
15.06
15.42
4.52
Raw materials
-6,012.12
-4,251.28
-3,851.75
-3,375.28
As % of sales
64.55
56.13
58.52
59.19
Employee costs
-684.26
-667.13
-500.54
-383.85
As % of sales
7.34
8.8
7.6
6.73
Other costs
-1,915.18
-1,680.59
-1,523.52
-1,282.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.56
22.19
23.14
22.49
Operating profit
701.06
973.79
705.3
659.99
OPM
7.52
12.85
10.71
11.57
Depreciation
-435.14
-339.58
-255.4
-142
Interest expense
-203.97
-173.05
-122.96
-79.46
Other income
28.19
31.8
41.34
41.45
Profit before tax
90.14
492.96
368.28
479.97
Taxes
-22.91
-45.26
-67.77
-103.92
Tax rate
-25.41
-9.18
-18.4
-21.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.23
447.7
300.51
376.05
Exceptional items
-12.91
-34.06
-29.75
-13.32
Net profit
54.33
413.64
270.76
362.72
yoy growth (%)
-86.86
52.76
-25.35
-18.52
NPM
0.58
5.46
4.11
6.36
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.