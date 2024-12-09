iifl-logo-icon 1
CEAT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,134.45
(2.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:12:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

9,312.63

7,572.79

6,581.11

5,701.72

yoy growth (%)

22.97

15.06

15.42

4.52

Raw materials

-6,012.12

-4,251.28

-3,851.75

-3,375.28

As % of sales

64.55

56.13

58.52

59.19

Employee costs

-684.26

-667.13

-500.54

-383.85

As % of sales

7.34

8.8

7.6

6.73

Other costs

-1,915.18

-1,680.59

-1,523.52

-1,282.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.56

22.19

23.14

22.49

Operating profit

701.06

973.79

705.3

659.99

OPM

7.52

12.85

10.71

11.57

Depreciation

-435.14

-339.58

-255.4

-142

Interest expense

-203.97

-173.05

-122.96

-79.46

Other income

28.19

31.8

41.34

41.45

Profit before tax

90.14

492.96

368.28

479.97

Taxes

-22.91

-45.26

-67.77

-103.92

Tax rate

-25.41

-9.18

-18.4

-21.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.23

447.7

300.51

376.05

Exceptional items

-12.91

-34.06

-29.75

-13.32

Net profit

54.33

413.64

270.76

362.72

yoy growth (%)

-86.86

52.76

-25.35

-18.52

NPM

0.58

5.46

4.11

6.36

CEAT : related Articles

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso's off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

Read More
CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

Read More

