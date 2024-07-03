CEAT Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,943.48
11,314.88
9,363.41
7,609.6
6,778.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,943.48
11,314.88
9,363.41
7,609.6
6,778.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.73
16.94
11.4
50.12
37.73
Total Income
11,963.21
11,331.82
9,374.81
7,659.72
6,816.56
Total Expenditure
10,349.42
10,374.49
8,666.53
6,660.69
6,084.83
PBIDT
1,613.79
957.33
708.28
999.03
731.73
Interest
269.06
242.1
206.95
175.51
150.93
PBDT
1,344.73
715.23
501.33
823.52
580.8
Depreciation
508.83
469.31
435.2
339.63
276.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
157.77
1.86
-11.97
41.84
79.32
Deferred Tax
63.65
69.89
36.27
9.75
-5.09
Reported Profit After Tax
614.48
174.17
41.83
432.3
230.06
Minority Interest After NP
-7.37
-3.78
-0.62
0.26
-1.19
Net Profit after Minority Interest
642.65
186.17
71.2
432.04
231.25
Extra-ordinary Items
-42.76
-23.67
-5.83
-30.43
-22.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
685.41
209.84
77.03
462.47
253.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
158.87
46.02
17.6
106.81
57.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
120
30
180
120
Equity
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
40.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.51
8.46
7.56
13.12
10.79
PBDTM(%)
11.25
6.32
5.35
10.82
8.56
PATM(%)
5.14
1.53
0.44
5.68
3.39
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
