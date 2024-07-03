iifl-logo-icon 1
CEAT Ltd Annually Results

3,074.95
(-1.45%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:54:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,943.48

11,314.88

9,363.41

7,609.6

6,778.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,943.48

11,314.88

9,363.41

7,609.6

6,778.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.73

16.94

11.4

50.12

37.73

Total Income

11,963.21

11,331.82

9,374.81

7,659.72

6,816.56

Total Expenditure

10,349.42

10,374.49

8,666.53

6,660.69

6,084.83

PBIDT

1,613.79

957.33

708.28

999.03

731.73

Interest

269.06

242.1

206.95

175.51

150.93

PBDT

1,344.73

715.23

501.33

823.52

580.8

Depreciation

508.83

469.31

435.2

339.63

276.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

157.77

1.86

-11.97

41.84

79.32

Deferred Tax

63.65

69.89

36.27

9.75

-5.09

Reported Profit After Tax

614.48

174.17

41.83

432.3

230.06

Minority Interest After NP

-7.37

-3.78

-0.62

0.26

-1.19

Net Profit after Minority Interest

642.65

186.17

71.2

432.04

231.25

Extra-ordinary Items

-42.76

-23.67

-5.83

-30.43

-22.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

685.41

209.84

77.03

462.47

253.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

158.87

46.02

17.6

106.81

57.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

300

120

30

180

120

Equity

40.45

40.45

40.45

40.45

40.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.51

8.46

7.56

13.12

10.79

PBDTM(%)

11.25

6.32

5.35

10.82

8.56

PATM(%)

5.14

1.53

0.44

5.68

3.39

CEAT: Related NEWS

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

Read More
CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

Read More

