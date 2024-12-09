iifl-logo-icon 1
CEAT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,070.2
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

CEAT FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

90.14

492.96

368.28

479.97

Depreciation

-435.14

-339.58

-255.4

-142

Tax paid

-22.91

-45.26

-67.77

-103.92

Working capital

78.23

-527.29

-686.88

189.33

Other operating items

Operating

-289.66

-419.17

-641.77

423.37

Capital expenditure

892.36

893.65

2,324.07

574.48

Free cash flow

602.7

474.48

1,682.3

997.85

Equity raised

6,179.78

5,430.8

4,715.09

3,858.1

Investing

7.91

7.28

-147.83

34.22

Financing

963.68

59.2

1,356.54

269

Dividends paid

0

0

0

46.51

Net in cash

7,754.07

5,971.76

7,606.1

5,205.69

CEAT : related Articles

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso's off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

