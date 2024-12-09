CEAT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
90.14
492.96
368.28
479.97
Depreciation
-435.14
-339.58
-255.4
-142
Tax paid
-22.91
-45.26
-67.77
-103.92
Working capital
78.23
-527.29
-686.88
189.33
Other operating items
Operating
-289.66
-419.17
-641.77
423.37
Capital expenditure
892.36
893.65
2,324.07
574.48
Free cash flow
602.7
474.48
1,682.3
997.85
Equity raised
6,179.78
5,430.8
4,715.09
3,858.1
Investing
7.91
7.28
-147.83
34.22
Financing
963.68
59.2
1,356.54
269
Dividends paid
0
0
0
46.51
Net in cash
7,754.07
5,971.76
7,606.1
5,205.69
The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.