CEAT Ltd Corporate Actions

3,043.85
(-1.28%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

CEAT: Related News

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso's off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

