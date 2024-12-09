|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|4 Jan 2025
|CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of CEAT Limited, for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of CEAT Limited, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 06:08 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Updates of the Board Meeting held on June 17, 2024 Company has informed about re-appointment of Mr. Arnab Banerjee (DIN: 06559516) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a further term of one year w.e.f. April 1, 2025 subject to approval of shareholders
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Company has informed about Audited Financial Results. Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and Concluded at 7.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Updates of the Board Meeting dated March 14, 2024. Company has informed about Appointment of Mr. Milind Sarwate (DIN: 00109854) and Ms. Sukanya Kripalu (DIN: 06994202) as Non-Executive Independent Director(s). Company has informed about Alteration of MOA. CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m.
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. Updates of the Board Meeting dated January 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
