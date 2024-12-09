iifl-logo-icon 1
CEAT Ltd Board Meeting

3,056.45
(0.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

CEAT CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024
Board Meeting17 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of CEAT Limited, for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of CEAT Limited, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 06:08 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Updates of the Board Meeting held on June 17, 2024 Company has informed about re-appointment of Mr. Arnab Banerjee (DIN: 06559516) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a further term of one year w.e.f. April 1, 2025 subject to approval of shareholders
Board Meeting2 May 202419 Apr 2024
CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Company has informed about Audited Financial Results. Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and Concluded at 7.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Updates of the Board Meeting dated March 14, 2024. Company has informed about Appointment of Mr. Milind Sarwate (DIN: 00109854) and Ms. Sukanya Kripalu (DIN: 06994202) as Non-Executive Independent Director(s). Company has informed about Alteration of MOA. CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m.
Board Meeting24 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. Updates of the Board Meeting dated January 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

CEAT: Related News

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

CEAT in talks to acquire Camso’s off-highway tyre and tracks business

9 Dec 2024|07:25 AM

The acquisition comprises Camso's assets, which generated $213 million in revenue in 2023, as well as two manufacturing sites in Sri Lanka.

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

CEAT Reports Strong Q1 Growth with 42% Profit Surge

19 Oct 2024|03:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), CEAT's revenue grew by 6.72%, while profits surged by an impressive 42%.

