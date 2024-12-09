Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of CEAT Limited, for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of CEAT Limited, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 06:08 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Updates of the Board Meeting held on June 17, 2024 Company has informed about re-appointment of Mr. Arnab Banerjee (DIN: 06559516) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a further term of one year w.e.f. April 1, 2025 subject to approval of shareholders

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Company has informed about Audited Financial Results. Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and Concluded at 7.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Updates of the Board Meeting dated March 14, 2024. Company has informed about Appointment of Mr. Milind Sarwate (DIN: 00109854) and Ms. Sukanya Kripalu (DIN: 06994202) as Non-Executive Independent Director(s). Company has informed about Alteration of MOA. CEAT Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024