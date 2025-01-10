To,

The Members of CEAT Limited,

The Directors of the Company are pleased to present their Sixty-Fifth Annual report together with the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

Standalone

(H in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Revenue 11,91,887 11,30,192 Total Expenses (excluding exceptional items) 11,01,114 10,99,429 Exceptional item 4,251 3,342 Profit Before Taxation 86,522 27,421 Tax expense: - Current Tax 15,188 (368) - Deferred Tax charge / (credit) 5,904 7,162 Profit for the period 65,430 20,627 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: - Remeasurement gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans 237 (990) - Income tax relating to the above (60) 249 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: - Effective portion of gains (losses) on hedging instruments in cash flow hedges (268) 1,150 - Income tax relating to the above 67 (289) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 65,406 20,747

Consolidated

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Revenue 11,96,321 11,33,182 Total Expenses (excluding exceptional items) 11,06,914 11,05,248 Exceptional item 5,817 3,342 Profit Before Taxation 85,670 25,414 Tax expense: - Current Tax 15,777 186 - Deferred Tax charge / (credit) 6,365 6,989 Profit after tax, non-controlling interest and share of profit from Joint Venture 63,528 18,239 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: - Remeasurement gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans 39 (817) - Income tax relating to the above (2) 197 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: - Effective portion of gains (losses) on hedging instruments in cash flow hedges (268) 1,150 - Exchange differences on translating the financial statements of a foreign operation 1,055 (918) - Income tax relating to movement in cash flow hedges 67 (289) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 64,419 17,562

In the preparation of Financial Statements, no treatment different from that prescribed in the relevant Accounting Standards has been followed.

During the year under review, on a standalone basis, the Company recorded revenue from operations of H 11,89,260 lakhs, higher by 5.59%, compared to H 11,26,326 lakhs of the last financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of H 65,430 lakhs against a net profit of H 20,627 lakhs of the last financial year. The Companys EBITDA stood at H 1,65,568 lakhs, an increase of 69.42% over EBITDA of H 97,726 lakhs of the last financial year.

On a consolidated basis, the Company recorded revenue from operations of H 11,94,348 lakhs, higher by 5.56%, compared to H 11,31,488 lakhs for the last financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of H 63,528 lakhs, against a net profit of H 18,239 lakhs of the last financial year. The Companys EBITDA stood at H 1,67,303 lakhs, an increase of 70.36% over EBITDA of H 98,203 lakhs of the last financial year.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The demand continued to be healthy, and the Company witnessed mid-single-digit growth in the topline across all three segments – replacement, OEMs, and international business. Key focus has been on improving the product mix and judicious pricing which has helped improve margins during the year. Growth during the year has been largely driven by OEMs and specialty & passenger category tyres. The Company has begun to see some recovery in exports and the replacement market, especially in the commercial category. The Company has managed to bring down the debt sharply throughout the financial year. Better sweating of assets, improved efficiencies through digital interventions and other measures, have improved margins during the year. The Companys favourable raw material prices, improved product mix and procurement efficiencies has helped improve its gross margins. The Company continued to grow its reach in India as well as global markets. The Company operates 6 (six) manufacturing facilities at Mumbai, Ambernath, Nashik, Nagpur, Halol and Chennai and has a network of more than 5,500+ dealers, 600+ distributors and over 59,000+ sub-dealers. The Company currently has representative offices in Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and an R&D centre at Germany. The Company is delighted to achieve an important global recognition in the form of the prestigious Deming Grand Prize awarded by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) for excellence in Total Quality Management (TQM), making it the first tyre brand and 33rd Company in the world to achieve this recognition. The Deming Grand Prize is an illustrious honour for organisations that have achieved the Deming Prize and have continued to sustain and elevate their Total Quality Management (TQM) practices for more than three years. The Company has been on the TQM journey for over fifteen years and was the first tyre company outside Japan to win the prestigious Deming Prize in 2017.

With regard to sustainability, the Company had institutionalised its purpose through the organisation-wide adoption of its purpose statement in 2015 and has been working consistently towards its sustainability goals. Further progress on this front and various initiatives being taken under the ambit of Environment, Social and Governance (‘ESG) are more particularly described under the relevant sections as reported in this Integrated Annual Report as well as the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The Company achieved a score of 49 for FY 24, as assessed under the Corporate Sustainability Assessment by S&P Global.

More details on the Companys business vis-?-vis the overall Industry, economy, markets and future outlook, etc. are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis section which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the close of the Financial Year as on March 31, 2024, to which the Financial Statement relate and the date of this Report.

DIVIDEND

Considering the profits for the year under review and keeping in view capital expenditure requirements of the Company, your Directors are pleased to recommend the dividend of H 30 (i.e. 300 %) per equity share of face value H 10/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Company has adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy which is available at https://www.ceat.com/investors/ corporate-governance.html

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

As permitted under the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), the Directors do not propose to transfer any sum to the General Reserve pertaining to FY 2023-24.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

At the end of the year under review, the Company had the following 9 (nine) subsidiaries namely: Rado Tyres Limited, Kochi, India, CEAT Auto Components Limited, Mumbai, India, Taabi Mobility Limited, Mumbai, India, Tyresnmore Online Private Limited, Delhi, India, CEAT AKKHAN LTD, Dhaka, Bangladesh, CEAT Specialty Tyres B.V, Netherlands, CEAT Specialty Tires Inc., USA, Associated CEAT Holdings Company (Private) Limited, Colombo, Sri Lanka CEAT Brazil Tires Servicos Ltda., Brazil.

On August 4, 2023, Tyresnmore Online Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by way of purchase of balance shares from the existing members.

On October 2, 2023, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, ‘CEAT Brazil Tires Servicos Ltda, in the Federative Republic of Brazil to provide business support to the Company in the jurisdiction of Brazil.

Rado Tyres Limited

Rado Tyres Limited (‘RTL) having stopped its operations since 2018 did not report any operating income for FY 2023-24, however, reported other income of H 32.88 lakhs mainly from interest on Fixed Deposits (previous year H 24.75 lakhs) and a net profit of H 13.35 lakhs (previous year H 7.89 lakhs).

As RTL has no business activity, the accounts for the financial year under review have not been prepared on a going concern basis.

CEAT Auto Components Limited

CEAT Auto Components Limited (‘CACL) did not have any operations during the year. CACL had no income and reported net loss of H 0.24 lakhs for FY 2023-24.

Taabi Mobility Limited

Taabi Mobility Limited (‘TBL) reported other income of H 1.66 lakhs mainly from Interest from Banks and a net profit of H 0.11 lakhs for FY 2023-24.

Tyresnmore Online Private Limited

During the year under review, Tyresnmore Online Private Limited (‘TNM) registered a total income of H 2,563.66 lakhs, a growth of 73.09% over the previous year revenue of H 1,481.15 lakhs and a net loss of H 1,182.24 lakhs in FY 2023-24 (previous year net loss H 655.24 lakhs).

OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARIES

CEAT Specialty Tyres B.V., Netherlands

During the year under review, CEAT Specialty Tyres B.V., Netherlands (‘CSTBV) registered a total income of Euro 16.19 lakhs ( H 1,453.06 lakhs) as compared to Euro 12.26 lakhs (H 1,025.67 lakhs) in FY 2022-23. The profit after tax for FY 2023- 24 has increased by 27.16 % to Euro 1.03 lakhs (H 92.36 lakhs) as compared to Euro 0.81 lakhs (H 68.14 lakhs) in FY 2022-23.

CEAT Specialty Tires Inc., USA

During the year under review, CEAT Specialty Tires Inc., USA (‘CSTI) registered a total income of USD 26.94 lakhs (H 2,230.60 lakhs) as compared to USD 20.27 lakhs (H 1,629.81 lakhs) in FY 2022-23. The profit after tax for FY 2023-24 has decreased by 8.05% to USD 1.37 lakhs (H 113.15 lakhs) as compared to USD 1.49 lakhs (H 119.82 lakhs) in FY 2022-23.

CEAT Brazil Tires Servicos Ltda., Brazil

CEAT Brazil Tires Servicos Ltda., Brazil (‘CBTSL) was incorporated on October 3, 2023 and did not have any operations during the year. CBTSL had no income reported for FY 2023-24.

"Details of Associated CEAT Holdings Company (Private) Limited, Colombo, Sri Lanka and CEAT AKKHAN LTD, Dhaka, Bangladesh are given below under the heads ‘Joint Venture in Sri Lanka and ‘Joint Venture in Bangladesh.

Joint Venture in Sri Lanka

Associated CEAT Holdings Company (Private) Limited (‘ACHL), the Companys investment arm in Sri Lanka, has a 50:50 joint venture company viz. CEAT-Kelani Holdings Private Limited which operates 2 (two) manufacturing plants through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Sri Lanka.

During the year under review, ACHLs total income was LKR 49.87 lakhs (H 13.02 lakhs) as compared to LKR 237.56 lakhs (H 53.37 lakhs) in FY 2022-23. The profit after tax (excluding profit from JV) for FY 2023- 24 has decreased by 81.58% to LKR 31.05 lakhs (H 8.11 lakhs) as compared to LKR 168.58 lakhs (H 37.87 lakhs) in FY 2022-23. ACHLs joint venture continues to enjoy the overall market leadership in all categories of tyres in Sri Lanka. ACHL has been consistently paying dividends and during the year under review, paid a dividend to the Company of H 1,372 lakhs as compared to H 2,240 lakhs paid during the last year.

Joint Venture in Bangladesh

CEAT AKKHAN LTD (‘CAL) is a 70:30 joint venture of the Company in Bangladesh. CAL is locally selling CEAT branded automotive tyres. For the year under review, the total income of CAL was BDT 15,775.49 lakhs (H 11,991.58 lakhs) as compared to BDT 16,318.25 lakhs (H 13,382.13 lakhs) in FY 2022-23. The net loss for the year under review was BDT 3,220.30 lakhs (H 2,475.86 lakhs) as compared to the net loss of previous year BDT 1,241.09 lakhs (H 1,271.76 lakhs). A statement containing the salient features of the subsidiaries and joint ventures in the prescribed Form AOC-1 is annexed separately.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Act and Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, including the financial details of all the subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint ventures of the Company, forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared as per the applicable Indian Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year, Mr. Vinay Bansal (DIN: 00383325), Non-executive Independent Director of the Company resigned from the Board owing to his advancing age and consequently also from membership of Committees of the Board he has been serving on, with effect from the close of business hours on June 1, 2023. The Board based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (‘NRC) appointed Ms. Sukanya Kripalu (DIN: 06994202) and Mr. Milind Sarwate (DIN: 00109854) as Non-executive Independent Director(s) of the Company w.e.f. March 14, 2024. The said appointments were approved by members by way of resolutions passed on June 6, 2024 via postal ballot. Ms. Priya Nair (DIN: 07119070), Non-executive Independent Director of the Company resigned from the Board of the Company due to other pre-occupations and consequently also from the membership of the Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board, with effect from the close of business hours on April 1, 2024.

Ms. Vallari Gupte, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company tendered resignation due to constraints of relocating out of Mumbai for family reasons w.e.f. close of business hours on May 7, 2024.

The Board based on recommendation of the NRC appointed Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly (DIN: 09577569) as Non-executive Independent

Director of the Company w.e.f. May 2, 2024. Shareholders have accorded their consent for the same vide Special resolution passed on June 6, 2024 via postal ballot.

The Board at its meeting held on June 17, 2024, on recommendation of the NRC, has proposed reappointment of Mr. Arnab Banerjee as the MD and CEO for a further term of 1 year from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, subject to approval of Members of the Company. The Board based on the recommendation of NRC appointed Mr. Praveen Pardeshi (DIN: 01658052) as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 17, 2024 subject to approval of Members of the Company. A proposal to this effect forms part of notice convening this annual general meeting.

The Board at the said board meeting approved appointment of Mr. Gaurav Tongia as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 1, 2024.

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Paras K. Chowdhary (DIN: 00076807) retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Remuneration received by Managing / Whole- time Director from holding or subsidiary company

Mr. Arnab Banerjee (DIN: 06559516), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer does not receive any profit related commission from the Company or any of the subsidiaries of the Company as prescribed under Section 197(14) of the Act. No other remuneration is received by him from the subsidiary company(ies). Details of executive compensation are contained in the financial statements forming part of this annual report.

Companys Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration

The Board has put in place a policy on appointment of Directors and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director as required under Section 178(3) of the Act.

The said Nomination and Remuneration Policy, inter-alia is directed to work as guiding principles on qualifications, positive attributes and independence for appointment and remuneration of directors, Key Managerial / Senior Management Personnel performance evaluation of all Directors and achieving benefits of having a diverse Board.

The detailed policy is available at https://www.ceat.com/investors/ corporate-governance.html and is also annexed to this Report.

Declaration of independence and statement on compliance of Code of Conduct

All the Independent Directors of the Company have provided declaration of independence as required under Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, stating that they continue to meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Further, Independent Directors of the Company have also confirmed that they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

The Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than as permitted under relevant regulations. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and they hold highest standards of integrity. The Directors are compliant with the provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as applicable.

Statement regarding the opinion of the Board concerning integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the Independent Directors appointed during the year

In the opinion of the Board, Ms. Sukanya Kripalu (DIN : 06994202) and Mr. Milind Sarwate (DIN : 00109854) who were appointed during the year under review and Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly (DIN : 09577569) and Mr. Praveen Pardeshi (DIN : 01658052), who were appointed post March 31, 2024 are the person of integrity and have the relevant expertise and experience as required under the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Evaluation of Board, its Committees and Directors

As required under the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees, Chairperson and individual Directors.

For the purpose of evaluation for FY 2023-24, the Company engaged an external agency to facilitate the process of online confidential survey using the questionnaire finalised by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The results of the survey / feedback were then deliberated and evaluation of the Board, its Committees and the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board at their respective meetings, as prescribed under the Act.

Meetings of the Board of Directors

During the year, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were convened and held on May 4, 2023, May 12, 2023, July 25, 2023, October 16, 2023, January 24, 2024 and March 14, 2024. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Board Committees

As required under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has formed all the statutory committees namely, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Risk Management Committee. Besides, the Company also has a Finance and Banking Committee. Detailed information about these Committees and relevant information for the year under review are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

There have been no instances where the Board did not accept the recommendations of its committees, including the Audit Committee.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee in compliance with the requirements of Regulation 21 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Company has also formulated the Enterprise Risk Management Policy to identify risks and minimise their adverse impact on business and strives to create transparency which in turn enhances the Companys competitive advantage.

According to the aforesaid business risk policy, the Company has identified the business risks associated with its operations and an action plan for mitigation of the same is put in place. The Risk Management Committee overviews the policy and the mitigation plans. The business risks and its mitigation have been dealt with in the Management Discussion and Analysis Section of this Integrated Annual Report.

SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors has constituted Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (‘SCSR) Committee pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Detailed information about composition of the Committee, details of meetings held, attendance etc. along with the details of the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy developed and implemented by the Company and CSR initiatives taken during the year pursuant to Section 135 of the Act, is given in the Annual Report on CSR activities, as annexed to this Report.

More details on CSR activities undertaken by the Company are provided under the Social and Relationship Capital and forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

According to Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has adopted vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower Policy, to deal with instances of fraud or mismanagement, if any. The Policy can be accessed at https://www. ceat.com/investors/corporate-governance.html

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details as applicable concerning particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186 of the Act are provided in the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the identification and monitoring of such transactions. The said Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website.

Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee as prescribed under Section 177 of the Act, although no such transactions attracted the provisions of Section 188 of the Act. As such, there are no particulars to be disclosed in the prescribed Form AOC-2.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was H 4,045 lakhs. The said shares are listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. There was no change in the paid-up capital of the Company, during the year under review.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024, is available on its website at https://www.ceat.com/investors/shareholder-information.html

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Conservation of Energy

CEAT has taken various initiatives on adoption of cleaner source of energy from conventional source of energy. The Company has undertaken several initiatives around process optimisation, power conservation, retrofitting of equipment across all the facilities. The Companys current share in renewable source of Energy is 36% through various power purchase agreements and solar rooftop installations. Through such initiatives, the Company has successfully emission reduction.

contributed to 3,532 MT of CO

5 out of 6 plants in CEAT have hybrid input model, with the initiative of replacing Coal with Briquette, CEAT is successful in offsetting from 93,499 MT of briquette. With steam

1,69,233 MT of total CO

conservation activities across all facilities, the Company has saved 4,642 MT of emission with net impact of 2,556 MT of

CO

reduction with improved energy efficiency initiatives and increased briquette consumption.

The Company has made a capital investment of H 2,154 lakhs on various energy conservation initiatives such as Retrofitting of Equipment, Process Modification, Enhancing Operational Efficiency, etc. More information on conservation of energy is provided under ‘Natural Capital section which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Research and Development (R&D) and Technology Absorption

At CEAT, innovation stands as the greatest strength, while sustainability remains the prime focus. Companys Research and Development (R&D) division is pivotal to the overall growth and development of business operations, enhancing the efficiency of products and services and driving new opportunities for growth. CEATs R&D team comprises 290 dedicated professionals working at specialised centers in Halol, India, and Frankfurt, Germany. This team constantly tracks evolving customer requirements to develop tyres that are safer, more energy-efficient, and longer-lasting. These efforts significantly boost customer satisfaction and enable the Company to enter new markets.

R&D initiatives aim to make product development and manufacturing more efficient. By leveraging advanced digital and simulation methodologies, Company reduces the need for physical prototyping and testing. This approach decreases cycle times, costs, and energy consumption, thus enhancing sustainability. CEATs commitment to innovation is demonstrated through its five-year technological and manufacturing roadmap, aligned with the purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter. Every Day. CEATs R&D efforts have led to the filing of 171 patent applications, with 46 patents granted till date. In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, Company filed 21 patent applications, secured 41 design registrations, and launched 123 new products. These achievements highlight relentless pursuit of technological advancement and dedication to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

CEAT R&D has also started working on application of Gen AI for product development, optimisation and training of its employees.

In conclusion, CEATs R&D is not only a cornerstone of current success but also a lighthouse for future growth, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation while consistently focusing on sustainability. Details of expenditure on Research and Development are as under:

(H in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Capital expenditure 4,823 4,367 Revenue expenditure 12,493 11,906 Total 17,316 16,273

More information on R&D and technology absorption is provided under ‘Intellectual Capital and ‘Natural Capital sections which forms part of the Integrated Annual Report.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

(H in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Foreign Exchange earned 2,35,159 2,06,292 Foreign Exchange outgo 2,10,198 1,88,043

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The statements required under Section 197 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (‘the Rules), as amended, form part of this Report and will be made available to any Member on request, as prescribed therein.

The prescribed particulars of employees required under Rule 5(1) of the said Rules are annexed to this Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company being eligible to accept deposits from the public, under Section 76 of the Act and Rules made thereunder, approved the Fixed Deposit Scheme during the FY 2014-15, for acceptance of deposits from Members and persons other than the Members, under the Special Resolution passed by Members at the AGM of the Company held on September 26, 2014. The Company thereafter discontinued its Fixed Deposit Schemes and repaid all the outstanding fixed deposits along with the interest accrued up to September 30, 2016, in FY 2016-17.

The Company has not accepted any fresh deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act during the year under review and as such "details of deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act" are not applicable. As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no deposits outstanding.

As such there were no defaults in respect of repayment of any deposits or payment of interest thereon.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

According to Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and belief, states that:

i. The applicable Accounting Standards have been followed in the preparation of the annual accounts along with the proper explanation relating to material departure, if any.

ii. Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and such judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company in the Balance

Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the said Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. iii. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. iv. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis. v. The proper internal financial controls were in place and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. vi. The system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and are operating effectively.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Policy (‘Policy) for nomination and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP), Senior Management Personnel (‘SMP) and other employees, pursuant to the Act and Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time.

The salient features of the Policy, are : i. appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial and Senior Management Personnel; ii. qualifications, positive attributes and independence for appointment of Director and assessment of independence of Independent Director (ID); iii. performance evaluation of all Directors; iv. core skills/expertise/competencies required of the Board of Directors of the Company; v. Board Diversity.

The said policy is available on the website of Company at https:// www.ceat.com/investors/corporate-governance.html

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

In line with the SEBI Circular dated February 6, 2017 on Integrated Reporting by Listed Entities, since the Financial Year 2019-20, the Company has been publishing Integrated Annual Report, based on Value Reporting Foundation framework. Year on year, the Company through the Integrated Report is endeavoring to communicate its integrated thinking and how its business creates sustained value for stakeholders.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

In compliance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis, as approved by the Board, which includes details on the state of affairs of the Company, forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. Further, the Corporate Governance Report including General Shareholder Information, as prescribed under Schedule V to the SEBI Listing Regulations, duly approved by the Board of Directors together with the certificate from Secretarial Auditor (Practising Company Secretaries) confirming compliance with the requirements of SEBI Listing Regulations also forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) (f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, BRSR describing the initiatives taken by the Company from ESG perspective forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors

At the Sixty Third Annual General Meeting of the Company, the Members approved appointment of M/s B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101248W/ W-100022) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for a period of 5 (five) years from the Sixty Third Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the Sixty Eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company, in terms of the applicable provisions of Section 139(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

Secretarial Auditors

The Company had appointed M/s Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, as prescribed under Section 204 of the Act and Rules made thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form MR-3 for FY 2023-24 furnished by M/s Parikh & Associates is annexed to this Report.

There are no qualifications, disclaimers, reservations or adverse remarks made either by the Statutory Auditors in the Auditors Report or by the Company Secretary in practice (Secretarial Auditor) in the Secretarial Audit Report.

Internal Auditors

M/s Deloitte Touch? Tohmatsu India LLP were re-appointed as the internal auditors of the Company. Additionally, M/s. Singhi and Company (erstwhile Moore Singhi Advisors LLP) were also re-appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company at the Board meeting of the Company held on May 4, 2023 for the year 2023-24. As prescribed under Section 138 of the Act, M/s Deloitte Touch? Tohmatsu India LLP carried out internal audit of the Company. Additionally, M/s. Singhi and Company were engaged for internal audit of locations like CFA/DC/ Regional Office Zone and outsourcing units for FY 2023-24. The internal audit was completed as per the scope defined by the Audit Committee from time to time.

Cost Record and Cost Auditors

During the year under review, in accordance with Section 148(1) of the Act, the Company has maintained the accounts and cost records, as specified by the Central Government. Such cost accounts and records were subjected to audit by M/s D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24.

The Board of Directors has re-appointed M/s D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 000611) as Cost Auditors of the Company and recommends ratification of the remuneration payable to the Cost Accountants for the year ending on March 31, 2025 by the Members at the ensuing AGM.

The Cost Auditors Report of FY 2022-23 did not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers and no frauds were reported by the Cost Auditors to the Company under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to Section 205 of the Act, the Company complies with the applicable Secretarial Standards as mandated by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (‘ICSI) to ensure compliance with applicable provisions read together with the relevant circulars issued by MCA.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, no frauds were reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board under Section 143(12) of the Act read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals, Statutory and quasi-judicial bodies, impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future. There is no corporate insolvency resolution process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

Details in respect of adequacy on internal financial controls concerning the Financial Statements are stated in the Management Discussion and Analysis Section which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In accordance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act), the Company has put in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of women at Workplace and 8 (eight) Internal Complaints Committees (‘ICC) have been set up to redress complaints. During the year under review, 4 complaints were received and 3 were resolved by the ICC and 1 complaint was under review as at March 31, 2024.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their grateful appreciation for the cooperation and continued support extended by its various stakeholders like the Central Government, State Government, Customers, Suppliers, Dealers, Value Chain partners, Banks, Financial Institutions, Communities, Employees and the Members towards conducting business of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

H. V. Goenka

Place: Mumbai Chairman Date: June 17, 2024* DIN: 00026726

*The Directors Report for FY 2023-24 was originally approved by the Board on May 2, 2024. This draft is updated to the extent of factual updates during the intervening period till this date of the meeting.

Annexure to the Boards Report

Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (‘CSR) activities for FY 2023-24

1. A BRIEF OUTLINE OF THE COMPANYS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) POLICY, INCLUDING OVERVIEW OF PROJECTS OR PROGRAMMES PROPOSED TO BE UNDERTAKEN AND A REFERENCE TO THE WEBLINK TO THE CSR POLICY AND PROJECTS OR PROGRAMMES:

CEAT prioritises CSR as one of the integral activities of the Company. The Company views the communities where they operate as core partners. Committed to being a good corporate citizen, the Company actively addresses social issues impacting both their local communities and the society as a whole. CEAT focuses on four key areas: Education, Employability, Heritage preservation, and Community Development.

2. COMPOSITION OF SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (‘SCSR) COMMITTEE:

Sl. No. Name of Director Designation / Nature of Directorship Number of meetings of SCSR Committee held during the year Number of meetings of SCSR Committee attended during the year 1 Mr. Anant Goenka Chairman- SCSR Committee (Non-Executive, Non Independent Director) 3 3 2 Mr. Paras K. Chowdhary Member - SCSR Committee (Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director) 3 3 3 Ms. Priya Nair Member – SCSR Committee (Independent Director) 3 0 4 Mr. Vinay Bansal* Member - SCSR Committee (Independent Director) 3 1

*Mr. Vinay Bansal has resigned from the position of Non-executive Independent Director w.e.f. closure of business hours of June 1, 2023.

The Board vide its meeting dated March 14, 2024 reconstituted the Committee so as to include Ms. Sukanya Kripalu as a member of the Committee. Ms. Priya Nair resigned w.e.f. April 1, 2024 from the directorship of the Board and membership of the Committee.

3. THE WEB-LINKS WHERE COMPOSITION OF SCSR COMMITTEE, CSR POLICY AND CSR PROJECTS APPROVED BY THE BOARD ARE DISCLOSED ON THE WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY: https://www.ceat.com/investors/corporate-governance.html https://www.ceat.com/corporate/csr-landing.html

4. THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ALONG WITH WEB-LINK(S) OF IMPACT ASSESSMENT OF CSR PROJECTS CARRIED OUT IN PURSUANCE OF SUB-RULE (3) OF RULE 8, IF APPLICABLE:

Not Applicable

5. (a) Average net profit of the Company as per sub-section (5) of section 135

Net Profit in Lakhs) 2020-21 45,944.59 2021-22 9,315.38 2022-23 31,647.51 Average of last three years 28,969.16

(b) Two percent of average net profit of the Company as per sub-section (5) of section 135:

H 579.38 lakhs

(c) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years:

None

(d) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any:

None

(e) Total CSR obligation for the financial year (5b+5c-5d):

H 579.38 lakhs

6. (a) Amount spent on CSR Projects (both Ongoing Project and other than Ongoing Project):

H 579.38 lakhs

(b) Amount spent in Administrative Overheads:

Nil

(c) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable:

Not Applicable

(d) Total amount spent for the Financial Year [(a)+(b)+(c)]:

H 579.38 lakhs

(e) CSR amount spent or unspent for the Financial Year:

Total Amount Amount Unspent (in J) spent for the Financial Year Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per sub-section (6) of section 135. Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135. (in J) Amount (in J) Date of Transfer Name of the Fund Amount (in J) Date of Transfer 579.38 lakhs Nil NA Nil Nil NA

(f) Excess amount for set off, if any

Sl. No. Particular Amount (J in Lakhs) (i) Two percent of average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5) 579.38 (ii) Total amount spent for the Financial Year 579.38 (iii) Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)] Nil (iv) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any Nil (v) Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)-(iv)] Nil

7. DETAILS OF UNSPENT CSR AMOUNT FOR THE PRECEDING THREE FINANCIAL YEARS:

Sl. No. Preceding Financial Year(s) Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account under sub- section(6) of Balance Amount in Unspent CSR Account under sub-section (6) Amount spent in the Financial Year (in J) Amount transferred to a Fund as specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to sub- section (5) of section 135, if any Amount remaining to be spent in succeeding Deficiency, if any section135 (in J) of section 135 (in J) Amount (in J) Date of transfer. Financial Years (in J) 1 FY 2022-23 206.33 lakhs Nil 206.33 lakhs* Nil NA Nil NA 2 FY 2021-22 103.81 lakhs Nil 103.81 lakhs** Nil NA Nil NA 3 FY 2020-21 - - - - - - -

*Spent during FY 2023-24 **Spent during FY 2022-23

8. WHETHER ANY CAPITAL ASSETS HAVE BEEN CREATED OR ACQUIRED THROUGH CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AMOUNT SPENT IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR: No.

9. SPECIFY THE REASON(S), IF THE COMPANY HAS FAILED TO SPEND TWO PER CENT OF THE AVERAGE NET PROFIT AS PER SUB-SECTION (5) OF SECTION 135: Not Applicable

Annexure to the Boards Report

Particulars of Employees

Remuneration details under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (as amended) for the year ended March 31, 2024

Particulars Name of the director Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company(1) Percentage increase/ decrease in remuneration(2) i) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year; Mr. H. V. Goenka 130.47 265.44 Mr. Anant Goenka(5) 115.82 (45.80) Mr. Arnab Banerjee (MD & CEO) 184.22 74.37 Mr. Atul C. Choksey 8.05 55.63 Mr. Mahesh S. Gupta 9.30 30.98 The percentage increase / decrease in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary (CS) or manager, if any, in the financial year; Mr. Haigreve Khaitan 6.79 40 Mr. Vinay Bansal(4) 2.01 (72.93) Mr. Paras K. Chowdhary 9.64 36.07 Ms. Priya Nair 6.47 17.99 Ms. Sukanya Kripalu(3) 0.81 - Mr. Milind Sarwate(3) 0.81 - Mr. Kumar Subbiah, CFO 134 36.53 Ms. Vallari Gupte, CS 27 27.77 ii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year (1); 17.17 iii) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024; 8593* iv) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration The average increase in salaries of employees (other than managerial personnel) shown a increase of 26 % for FY 2023-24 and that of managerial personnel by 4.84% as compared to FY 2022-23 in view of the rationalisation done to align the salaries with the external benchmarks. Compensation benchmarking process is followed by the Company to evaluate the individual salaries internally and externally and the increment given to each employee is based on the market benchmark, performance and potential of the individual and performance of the Company during the financial year v) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company; Remuneration paid during the FY 2023-24 was as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company

*includes workers count of 1850

Notes:

(1) Median remuneration of the employees is calculated on the basis of remuneration details of employees including the Managing Director and CEO. (2) Directors remuneration includes commission and sitting fees for FY 2023-24. While Commission is determined based on the contribution and tenure served by Non-executive Directors during the year, the sitting fees are paid based on the number of meetings of Board and Committee attended by them respectively. Therefore, variation in the remuneration of the Directors could be attributed to the committee positions held and the number of meetings attended by them during the year.

(3) Ms. Sukanya Kripalu and Mr. Milind Sarwate were appointed as Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director w.e.f. March 14, 2024. Thus, remuneration paid for the year 2023-24 being for the part of the year, the percentage increase / decrease in the remuneration is strictly not comparable. (4) Mr. Vinay Bansal resigned as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. June 1, 2023. Thus, remuneration paid for the year 2023-24 being for the part of the year, the percentage increase / decrease in the remuneration is strictly not comparable. (5) Mr. Anant Vardhan Goenka was appointed as the Non-executive Non-independent Director designated as Vice-Chairman of the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023 and the Members of the Company approved the said appointment vide an Ordinary Resolution passed through Postal Ballot on April 27, 2023. Accordingly, since remuneration paid for the year 2023-24 is in the current capacity, the percentage increase / decrease in the remuneration is not comparable.

Secretarial Audit Report

FORM No. MR-3

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Pursuant to Section 204 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Members, CEAT Limited

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by CEAT Limited (hereinafter called ‘the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts / statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company, to the extent the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorised representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, the explanations and clarifications given to us and the representations made by the Management and considering the relaxations granted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 generally complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records made available to us and maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of: (i) The Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and the rules made thereunder; (ii) The Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder; (iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder; (iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings; (v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act) (a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; (c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and amendments from time to time; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period) (d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period) (e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021; (f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Act and dealing with client;(Not applicable to the Company during the audit period) (g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period) and (h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period) (vi) Other laws specifically applicable to the Company namely The Rubber Act, 1947 and The Rubber Rules, 1955 We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following: (i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India with respect to Board and General Meetings. (ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited read with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and also pursuant to The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 .

During the period under review, the Company has generally complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, standards etc. mentioned above.

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act. Adequate notice was given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance other than those held at shorter notice, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. Decisions at the Board Meetings were taken unanimously.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period the following events occurred which had a bearing on the Companys affairs in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, standards, etc: a. During the year under review, Non-convertible debentures of Tranche 1 of 6.40% 1500 Rated, Secured, Listed, Redeemable, Non-convertible debentures of face value of INR 1,000,000 each aggregating to INR 15,000 lakhs was redeemed on October 6, 2023 b. During the year, the Company has issued Commercial papers aggregating to H 8,50,00,00,000.00 and redeemed Commercial papers aggregating to H 8,00,00,00,000.00 in compliance with the applicable provisions.