Tata Communications Ltd Futures Share Price

1,632.3
(-5.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Here's the list of Tata Comm's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Tata Comm's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Communications Ltd

  • Open1,712.15
  • Day's High1,713
  • Spot1,632.3
  • Prev. Close1,723.35
  • Day's Low1,627
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot250
  • OI(Chg %)92,250 (1.67%)
  • Roll Over%0.16
  • Roll Cost1.23
  • Traded Vol.11,71,000 (13.66%)

Tata Comm: Related NEWS

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

Read More

