|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.19
0.18
2.5
-5.49
Op profit growth
-0.79
29.54
43.53
-4.76
EBIT growth
11.92
110.15
30.73
-14.97
Net profit growth
18.48
-1,554.89
-73.84
-126.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.27
24.91
19.26
13.76
EBIT margin
14.07
12.3
5.86
4.59
Net profit margin
8.85
7.31
-0.5
-1.97
RoCE
21.45
18.27
9.54
7.45
RoNW
71.03
-53.77
5.51
-7.85
RoA
3.37
2.71
-0.2
-0.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
51.85
43.99
-3.05
0
Dividend per share
20.7
14
4
4.5
Cash EPS
-25.36
-37.3
-85.74
-78.41
Book value per share
32.54
4.05
-44.85
17.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.68
24.15
-76.45
0
P/CEPS
-48.42
-28.48
-2.71
-7.92
P/B
37.73
262.27
-5.19
35.45
EV/EBIDTA
9.51
9.22
5.4
9.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-39.02
Tax payout
-26.18
-21.08
-42.75
-84.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.63
62.29
66.1
60.75
Inventory days
0.78
1.14
1.06
0.5
Creditor days
-103.69
-112.02
-107.23
-100.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.53
-5
-2.12
-2.22
Net debt / equity
9.03
90.65
-8.99
15.28
Net debt / op. profit
1.98
2.45
3.49
3.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.17
-17.83
-17.8
-17.88
Other costs
-56.54
-57.25
-62.92
-68.35
EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.Read More
