Tata Communications Ltd Key Ratios

1,730.55
(1.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.19

0.18

2.5

-5.49

Op profit growth

-0.79

29.54

43.53

-4.76

EBIT growth

11.92

110.15

30.73

-14.97

Net profit growth

18.48

-1,554.89

-73.84

-126.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.27

24.91

19.26

13.76

EBIT margin

14.07

12.3

5.86

4.59

Net profit margin

8.85

7.31

-0.5

-1.97

RoCE

21.45

18.27

9.54

7.45

RoNW

71.03

-53.77

5.51

-7.85

RoA

3.37

2.71

-0.2

-0.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

51.85

43.99

-3.05

0

Dividend per share

20.7

14

4

4.5

Cash EPS

-25.36

-37.3

-85.74

-78.41

Book value per share

32.54

4.05

-44.85

17.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.68

24.15

-76.45

0

P/CEPS

-48.42

-28.48

-2.71

-7.92

P/B

37.73

262.27

-5.19

35.45

EV/EBIDTA

9.51

9.22

5.4

9.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-39.02

Tax payout

-26.18

-21.08

-42.75

-84.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.63

62.29

66.1

60.75

Inventory days

0.78

1.14

1.06

0.5

Creditor days

-103.69

-112.02

-107.23

-100.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.53

-5

-2.12

-2.22

Net debt / equity

9.03

90.65

-8.99

15.28

Net debt / op. profit

1.98

2.45

3.49

3.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.17

-17.83

-17.8

-17.88

Other costs

-56.54

-57.25

-62.92

-68.35

Tata Comm : related Articles

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

