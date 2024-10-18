Tata Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
285
285
285
285
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,605.14
9,576.33
9,517.63
8,781.53
Net Worth
9,890.14
9,861.33
9,802.63
9,066.53
Minority Interest
Debt
3,176.43
961.64
947.88
1,031.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13,066.57
10,822.97
10,750.51
10,098.18
Fixed Assets
6,064.76
5,706.01
5,508.15
5,265.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,083.2
4,416.9
4,276.64
4,736.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
481.18
328.96
318.98
336.24
Networking Capital
116.86
66.15
546
-489.09
Inventories
33.42
115.34
17.77
18.05
Inventory Days
0.98
1.05
Sundry Debtors
1,227.81
1,162.27
1,103.51
1,089.84
Debtor Days
61.14
63.89
Other Current Assets
3,572.79
3,230.86
3,394.65
2,502.53
Sundry Creditors
-1,641.43
-1,864.85
-1,614.36
-1,887.15
Creditor Days
89.45
110.64
Other Current Liabilities
-3,075.73
-2,577.46
-2,355.57
-2,212.36
Cash
320.57
304.94
100.74
249.24
Total Assets
13,066.57
10,822.97
10,750.51
10,098.18
