Tata Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

1,664.6
(-3.16%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

285

285

285

285

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,605.14

9,576.33

9,517.63

8,781.53

Net Worth

9,890.14

9,861.33

9,802.63

9,066.53

Minority Interest

Debt

3,176.43

961.64

947.88

1,031.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13,066.57

10,822.97

10,750.51

10,098.18

Fixed Assets

6,064.76

5,706.01

5,508.15

5,265.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,083.2

4,416.9

4,276.64

4,736.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

481.18

328.96

318.98

336.24

Networking Capital

116.86

66.15

546

-489.09

Inventories

33.42

115.34

17.77

18.05

Inventory Days

0.98

1.05

Sundry Debtors

1,227.81

1,162.27

1,103.51

1,089.84

Debtor Days

61.14

63.89

Other Current Assets

3,572.79

3,230.86

3,394.65

2,502.53

Sundry Creditors

-1,641.43

-1,864.85

-1,614.36

-1,887.15

Creditor Days

89.45

110.64

Other Current Liabilities

-3,075.73

-2,577.46

-2,355.57

-2,212.36

Cash

320.57

304.94

100.74

249.24

Total Assets

13,066.57

10,822.97

10,750.51

10,098.18

Tata Comm : related Articles

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit
18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline
18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

