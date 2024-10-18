iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Communications Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,718.9
(0.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Tata Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

58.86%

58.86%

58.86%

58.86%

58.86%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

31.51%

31.23%

31.37%

31.32%

31.08%

Non-Institutions

9.61%

9.9%

9.76%

9.81%

10.05%

Total Non-Promoter

41.13%

41.13%

41.13%

41.13%

41.13%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.86%

Non-Promoter- 31.51%

Institutions: 31.51%

Non-Institutions: 9.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Tata Comm: Related NEWS

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

