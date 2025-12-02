iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

2 Dec 2025 , 01:36 PM

Tata Communications drew investor attention on December 2 after updating the exchanges about a key acquisition made through its Netherlands-based subsidiary. The subsidiary, Tata Communications (Netherlands) BV, has picked up a 51 percent stake in Commotion Inc for 25.5 million dollars, which works out to nearly 227 crore rupees on a fully diluted basis.

The deal structure involves two components. A portion of the funds has been used to buy shares from the founders and early investors of Commotion Inc. The rest has been infused into the company as fresh capital to support business expansion.

Out of the total amount, 15.5 million dollars went towards purchasing shares from existing stakeholders. The remaining 10 million dollars has been invested directly into Commotion Inc to strengthen its balance sheet and future growth plans.

Commotion Inc is known for building AI-driven customer experience platforms. Its technology helps enterprises offer more personalised interactions by using advanced tools in Voice AI, omnichannel automation and autonomous digital agents.

The company’s solutions are designed to help organisations automate complex workflows, improve customer engagement and scale personalised interactions in real time. These capabilities are used across both customer-facing and internal functions.

Tata Communications expects this acquisition to enhance its own portfolio of customer interaction solutions. By adding Commotion’s agentic AI and orchestration technology, the company aims to deliver more intelligent and efficient digital engagement services to its global clients.

Commotion Inc also operates a subsidiary in India, where it provides enterprise software and digital engagement solutions using its proprietary platforms. For the calendar year 2024, Commotion Inc reported a revenue of 118,750 dollars, roughly 1.06 crore rupees. The transaction was officially closed on December 1, 2025, and the share purchase has been completed.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Commotion Inc
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|02:03 PM
Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:42 PM
Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:36 PM
Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:08 PM
Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.