Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,587.35
6,225.32
5,750.33
5,120.9
yoy growth (%)
5.81
8.26
12.29
1.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,279.22
-1,104.61
-998.83
-858.87
As % of sales
19.41
17.74
17.36
16.77
Other costs
-3,352.35
-3,137.17
-3,179.44
-3,122.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.89
50.39
55.29
60.98
Operating profit
1,955.78
1,983.54
1,572.06
1,139.2
OPM
29.68
31.86
27.33
22.24
Depreciation
-916.14
-972.89
-977.44
-830.25
Interest expense
-88.59
-106.73
-55.19
-40.31
Other income
558.49
274.56
180.27
454.66
Profit before tax
1,509.54
1,178.48
719.7
723.3
Taxes
-353
-266.64
-164.77
-222.44
Tax rate
-23.38
-22.62
-22.89
-30.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,156.54
911.84
554.93
500.86
Exceptional items
10.78
50.82
-346.15
-234.23
Net profit
1,167.32
962.66
208.78
266.62
yoy growth (%)
21.25
361.08
-21.69
-61.34
NPM
17.72
15.46
3.63
5.2
EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.Read More
