Tata Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,691.35
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,587.35

6,225.32

5,750.33

5,120.9

yoy growth (%)

5.81

8.26

12.29

1.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,279.22

-1,104.61

-998.83

-858.87

As % of sales

19.41

17.74

17.36

16.77

Other costs

-3,352.35

-3,137.17

-3,179.44

-3,122.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.89

50.39

55.29

60.98

Operating profit

1,955.78

1,983.54

1,572.06

1,139.2

OPM

29.68

31.86

27.33

22.24

Depreciation

-916.14

-972.89

-977.44

-830.25

Interest expense

-88.59

-106.73

-55.19

-40.31

Other income

558.49

274.56

180.27

454.66

Profit before tax

1,509.54

1,178.48

719.7

723.3

Taxes

-353

-266.64

-164.77

-222.44

Tax rate

-23.38

-22.62

-22.89

-30.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,156.54

911.84

554.93

500.86

Exceptional items

10.78

50.82

-346.15

-234.23

Net profit

1,167.32

962.66

208.78

266.62

yoy growth (%)

21.25

361.08

-21.69

-61.34

NPM

17.72

15.46

3.63

5.2

Tata Comm : related Articles

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Tata Communications posts 3% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

EBITDA increased by 10% to ₹1,117 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹1,015.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

Tata Communications Q1: Mixed Bag with Revenue Growth, Profit Decline

18 Jul 2024|04:01 PM

Tata Communications reported a 12.8% YoY decrease in net profit but significant revenue growth in Q1FY25.

